Spencer Smith became the Directory of the McKinney Public Library System in August 2015.

He most recently served as the Library Director for the Town of Little Elm, where his leadership led to the tripling of library material circulation and an increase in hours of operation of the library to a 7-day, 60-hour-per-week operation. He also led the renovation and expansion of the municipal library, which nearly doubled the square footage and integrated technology components.


