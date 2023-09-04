Spencer Smith became the Directory of the McKinney Public Library System in August 2015.
He most recently served as the Library Director for the Town of Little Elm, where his leadership led to the tripling of library material circulation and an increase in hours of operation of the library to a 7-day, 60-hour-per-week operation. He also led the renovation and expansion of the municipal library, which nearly doubled the square footage and integrated technology components.
Smith also worked for the cities of Fort Worth and Haltom City, Texas. He holds a Master of Information Science degree from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Texas State University.
How did you get involved with the city of McKinney?
I came on board as Director of Libraries in August of 2015. I was working in Little Elm at the time and knew the opportunity to work for such a vibrant, growing city was one I couldn’t afford to pass up. I’m thankful every day that I got the job and get to work with an amazing staff serving a community that embraces libraries like McKinney.
What is your role?
I am the Director of Libraries. Mostly this means I am responsible for shaping an atmosphere where our great staff can discover new and fun ways to build relationships and impact lives in our community, either through building a collection of materials to lend, creating educational and entertaining programming for all ages, or working to continuously improve everyone’s library experience. Every day we have conversations about how we can improve, and a big part of my job is to ask those questions and actually listen to the answers.
What’s most rewarding about your role?
Every day our libraries have the opportunity to make someone’s life a little better, so it’s hard to pick something that’s the most rewarding. I can say, however, that the thing I look forward to the most, and I never tire of seeing, is when library staff steps in to solve a problem in a way that surpasses expectations. I have the benefit of working with a group of people whose main motivation in the workplace is to help others. Staff interacts with tens of thousands of people each month and it’s amazing to me how many of those we are able to help in meaningful ways. This, of course, means we have as many unique situations as we have visitors, so every day is a new challenge. Who wouldn’t want that?!
What challenges do you face?
We have the very positive challenge of needing to manage materials and services where demand exceeds supply. We are extremely efficient in the process, seeing a dollar for dollar return on investment that is almost unmatched anywhere else. I know it sounds like bragging, but it really is a challenge. When you have the success, we’ve had on a year in, year out basis in McKinney. The growth of the area puts a strain on maintaining those expectations. The expansion of the John and Judy Gay Branch Library in 2020 helped with the issue, but we feel like we’re always playing catchup with the new growth. Adding to this is the location of that new growth in relation to our existing infrastructure, but it’s a fun challenge and is definitely better than being in an area losing population and with no demand for services.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve lived in the metroplex since 2005. I’m originally from the Houston area, but I don’t miss much about it.
What are your hobbies?
I’m a big baseball fan (go Astros!) and I’ve spent the last few years coaching my daughter’s select softball team or my son’s baseball teams. If there’s any time left over, I enjoy traveling and, yes, reading.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am a survivor of cholera. When I was younger, I lived in Belize and contracted the bacterial disease. Luckily, I was able to get treatment and survive, but it was about as unpleasant, and you can imagine.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
