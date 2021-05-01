George Fuller declared victory Saturday night in maintaining his spot as McKinney’s mayor.
As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Fuller had secured 67.41%, or 15,204 of the votes, according to unofficial numbers from Collin County.
“This was a difficult race, and it sadly was a difficult race. It doesn’t need to be this way,” he said during a Saturday night victory speech.
Fuller’s victory comes after a tumultuous campaign season against challenger Tom Meredith, who won just 30.55%of the votes as of 10 p.m. Saturday. Jimmy Stewart, who had dropped out and endorsed Fuller, had garnered 2.04%.
“We need to be far more together than what this last race showed us to be,” Fuller said Saturday, “and there’s a reason why these elections are nonpartisan on a local level. They’re nonpartisan because when I serve, I’m serving my family, I’m serving my neighbors. I’m serving my friends. We are amongst each other here, and man, we need to serve as a community. Not as a party. And I couldn’t be happier to have the honor of serving another four years. I so appreciate the city giving me that opportunity, giving me that honor.”
