Dr. Jessica Gomez has been learning a lot about golf.
It wasn't something that was asked about when she interviewed for the position of Executive Director of Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that combines social and emotional health programs and educational support for children and families.
However, because proceeds of the AT&T Byron Nelson go to Momentous Institute, which is owned and operated by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the game of golf plays a big role in the mission of Momentous Institute.
“Without the golf tournament, it would really be impossible to provide the services we do at the level that we do,” Gomez said.
This year, the tournament has added more focus on the importance of mental health with its Birdies for Mental Health initiative.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette recently spoke with Gomez about the impact of this year's AT&T Byron Nelson on Momentous Institute. Here's what we learned.
How does the AT&T Bryon Nelson support Momentous Institute?
"I mean, it is the way we are able to operate," Gomez said.
The funds provided from the tournament directly benefit the institute's school, mental health services and training of professionals, she said. The tournament allows Momentous Institute to offer direct mental health services through its 30 to 35 clinicians that are based in the institute's Dallas offices. In addition, the institute has expanded its reach through telehealth services to increase its impact across Texas and the country. She added that the institute's school integrates social-emotional learning into robust academics.
"We want to prove that when you pay attention to the whole child, you get better outcomes over a long term," Gomez said.
The institute's work also goes beyond its direct services.
"We have a team that’s called Innovation and Impact, and they take what we’ve learned over the 100 years and export it through curriculum that goes into elementary schools, through trauma training videos, [and] through coaching of teachers and administrators," Gomez said,
She said the tournament is the biggest way the institute's programming is supported.
"Without this tournament, we would really not be able to serve the way we have for all of these years," Gomez said.
What is the impact of the tournament being hosted at full capacity this year?
It's a game changer, Gomez said.
Last year, the tournament was held at a reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it is returning to full capacity for the first time since making the move to McKinney.
What is the importance of focusing on mental health this year?
"The pandemic really put a magnifying glass on mental health issues that already existed, but it’s almost as if the heat was turned up on certain communities," Gomez said.
The mental health impact on youth was especially noticed throughout the pandemic.
"You cannot turn on the news without hearing the impact that it’s had on adolescents," Gomez said.
That includes anxiety rates, depression and suicide rates, she said, especially for girls and communities of color.
"So we know that those communities already have more limited access, so that has become an even bigger issue through the pandemic," Gomez said.
This year, the AT&T Bryon Nelson has introduced Birdies for Mental Health, a fundraising effort that allows participants to donate five cents or more for every birdie made by PGA Tour pros during the tournament.
"Those funds will be able to support mental health, again, in our programming and our education as well," Gomez said, "so it’s just another way for people to be able to directly contribute to Momentous Institute outside of simply attending the tournament."
What is top of mind for Momentous Institute moving forward?
Currently, top of mind on the education side is continuing to catch students up with robust academics and weaving in social emotional health, Gomez said.
"The research at Momentous Institute has found that when you weave in mental health practices into children’s education, their brains are able to buffer the stress that none of us is exempt from so that they can continue to learn and thrive," Gomez said.
The institute also has goals for its mental health services side as well.
"We’re attending to the referrals that are coming in with people having increased rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, family conflict, and so we continue to serve in the way we have for the past 101 years," Gomez said.
