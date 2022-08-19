Collin College celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center on Thursday, marking the end of a $600 million bond schedule that has resulted in several new buildings over five years. 

The projects spanned Collin County and included a public safety training facility, a technical center in Allen, new campuses in Wylie and Celina as well as a new information technology center in Frisco. 

A view from the upper-floor runway at Collin College's new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center. 
Members of the McKinney and Collin College community gathered Thursday to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the welcome center. 
The new center includes space for testing services. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

