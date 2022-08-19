Collin College celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center on Thursday, marking the end of a $600 million bond schedule that has resulted in several new buildings over five years.
The projects spanned Collin County and included a public safety training facility, a technical center in Allen, new campuses in Wylie and Celina as well as a new information technology center in Frisco.
The newest building is located at Collin College’s McKinney campus.
“We’re back to where we began,” said Lisa Hermes, McKinney Chamber of Commerce president, on Thursday. “We’re right across from the original building of Collin College, and so to know that we’re back to the very beginning and seeing something like this being built, it’s just an incredible closure to that bond election.”
The new welcome center will act as a “one-stop shop” for new and current students. The facility, which spans two stories and roughly 40,000 square feet, includes a career center, advising center, admissions, financial aid, a veterans center, testing labs, counseling and Accommodations at Collin College for Equal Support Services.
“Housing all of these services in one location will provide learners greater access to launch their educational journeys at Collin College,” the system stated in a press release.
During the Thursday ceremony, Dr. Neil Matkin, district president for Collin College, said the center will help streamline student needs.
“It’s a 40,000-square-foot building, and it’s a perfect example of the elegance of form and function, and this space in the middle here, I promise it’s going to be used for a lot of different functions over time,” he said from the building’s lobby space.
The center’s architectural features include both modern and classical architectural styles, according to a previous article in the McKinney Courier-Gazette. In addition to an exterior that has both traditional brick and cut stone, the building also features photochromic glass entrance areas. The glass is controlled by computerized sensors that impact the tint of the glass in relation to the amount of sunlight coming in.
On Thursday, Matkin said the inclusion of the dynamic tinted windows will help dramatically reduce cooling costs in the building.
The facility’s opening came with kudos from local McKinney officials, including McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel and McKinney Mayor George Fuller.
“This center will likely be the first place that people pursuing higher education will walk through, the first doors they’ll walk through, and it’s a life-changing decision that sets people on a path to a brighter future,” Fuller said. “And what a beautiful space and efficient space that they’ll walk into and be welcomed when they make that decision.”
“It is an absolutely fabulous building, and I look forward to our students in McKinney ISD continuing to be a part of the legacy of Collin College,” McDaniel said.
Hermes, speaking on behalf of the Chamber, credited Collin College with being nimble and innovative.
“They put together focus groups, they listen to the business community, they understand that in this day and age with technology and innovation, skills that are needed within our businesses continually change, and Collin College is on top of that,” she said, “and they react, they put together programming and they are helping to train our future workforce. And that is so incredibly important.”
“And so knowing how nimble and innovative and adaptive they are, it was no surprise when they opened this facility, that they didn’t just building a beautiful center, but they made it functional,” she added.
The building’s name comes after the Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation provided a $1 million gift for endowed scholarships.
“This transformational gift will really make a difference in the life of so many students. It’s one of the largest gifts in our history,” said Glenn Callison, vice chair of the Collin College Foundation. “It will help generations of students who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend college.”
The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, which focuses on helping children and young adults overcome challenges, has a history of support with Collin College, the system stated.
“Students will enter this facility, and they are taking their first step in making a positive, productive change in their life,” said Rudy Andrea, president of the Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation. “Whether they secure a scholarship, financial aid or none of the above, Collin College has made great education affordable for everyone.”
Andrea also expressed appreciation for the inclusion of a veterans center in the building.
“To think that so many people will pass through these doors, being maybe the first one in their family to go to college, it’s amazing,” Andrea said. “Their success in life will touch so many other people in a positive way.”
See more photos from the event and from inside the facility here:
Check out the new welcome center on the McKinney campus of Collin College
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.