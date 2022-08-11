Get an inside look at the incident training held this week for McKinney firefighters

When the lights went off, the only hints at visibility came from glowing red exit signs.
Otherwise, darkness had consumed the entire space emulating a mock town. Moments later, screams and shouts started up from various corners of the rooms located both upstairs and downstairs.
Soon after, two McKinney EMS responders came in with flashlights. They were rushed by a flurry of patients appearing out of corners, all telling them that something had happened and that people needed help.
They got to work.
This was the final run of a training simulation conducted through a partnership between the McKinney Fire Department, Medical City McKinney and Collin College. For three straight days, the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney hosted mass casualty incident trainings for firefighters, healthcare workers and more.
Firefighters undergo continued education modules every other month with varying topics. Dr. Alex Jabourian, a medical director with the McKinney Fire Department, said rather than hosting this iteration in a classroom with a PowerPoint, things got closer to reality.
“The more realistic it is, the better the education level is,” said Charlie Skaggs, EMS Chief with the McKinney Fire Department
As a result, the simulation village at 3600 Redbud Blvd., hosted multiple simulation scenarios on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Roughly 30 volunteers showed up, each undergoing moulage in order to sport faux gunshot wounds, burn marks, bloody patches and, for some, the impression of random objects sticking out of body parts.
Among those volunteers was McKinney resident Diane Lewis, who graduated from the Citizens Fire Academy and now volunteers through the academy alumni program. Through the multiple simulations conducted this week, she’s acted as a deceased person, an unresponsive patient and as a confused bystander. Before the final run on Thursday, the moulage she’s been given shows impressions of a bullet wound, some fake blood on her legs and a faux road burn mark on her cheek.
Volunteers also came from the Collin College EMT school, Skaggs said.
“It kind of gets them involved on the other side of it so they get to actually see the event whereas they traditionally don’t do this in school,” he said. “So they get to see it as a whole other perspective. It’s a really good learning tool for them.”
The space itself, which simulates a town scape with faux businesses and multiple rooms, helps add complexities by providing potential hiding spots and by scattering patients out in a way that makes triage efforts more challenging, Jabourian said.
“It compartmentalizes it and it makes the firefighters delegate tasks and do multiple sweeps through the building to try to locate every single patient,” Jabourian said. “We wouldn’t be able to simulate something like that in an open field, so this provides that level of complexity as well.”
Jabourian said over time, the simulations were given added complexity to keep responders ready for anything. The last simulations on Thursday included the added factor of darkness.
There are other efforts to add doses of reality to the situation: victims with minor injuries act as distractions to first responders as they attempt to help more critical patients. Medics arrive in phases, just as they would in the real world. One volunteer acts as if she is having a possible miscarriage that EMTs must respond to.
“We wanted to make it as realistic as possible and give them that real-world experience, so if this ever happens, they’re prepared for it,” Jabourian said.
Jabourian said part of the process involves establishing who in the response team will take charge of various aspects of response, including triage, transportation and treatments.
“No matter how much you prepare personally, it is a team approach,” said Dr. Keegan Bradley, ER doctor and Medical Director for the McKinney Fire Department in a statement. “Right now, we are working to standardize our approach, so that when things happen, we all know how to react together.”
Incidents covered through the three days included building collapse, active shooter response and hazardous materials incidents.
“Responding to a mass casualty incident or disaster requires a well-planned and integrated effort by all involved,” McKinney Fire Chief Daniel Kistner said in a statement. “Even though this is training, the end goal is to be ready to do our best to protect the people of McKinney.”
