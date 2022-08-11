 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Star Local Media 2022 Readers' Choice Contests

featured spotlight

Get an inside look at the incident training held this week for McKinney firefighters

  • 0
Get an inside look at the incident training held this week for McKinney firefighters

When the lights went off, the only hints at visibility came from glowing red exit signs.

Otherwise, darkness had consumed the entire space emulating a mock town. Moments later, screams and shouts started up from various corners of the rooms located both upstairs and downstairs.

Training 8.jpg

A medic conducts a triage assessment of a volunteer acting as a patient during a Thursday simulation of a mass casualty event. The simulation, conducted as part of a training, took place at the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney. 
Training 18.jpg

A medic assists a volunteer "patient" during a simulated training exercise on Thursday at the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney. 
Training 9.jpg

Firefighters respond to multiple volunteer "patients" during a simulation of a mass casualty event as part of a training at the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney. 
Training 1.jpg

Volunteers with mock injuries take their places in various rooms of the simulation village at the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney, preparing for a mass casualty incident training scenario. 
Training 2.jpg

As one volunteer takes her place on the floor prior to the simulation, another provides last-minute fake blood prior to the scenario start. 
Training 3.jpg

City officials watch the preparations from scaffolding above the simulation village as more volunteers settle into place. 
Training 4.jpg

The simulation begins. Two medics enter the room after the lights have gone out and are quickly rushed by multiple patients providing scattered information.  
Training 5.jpg

During the simulation, the first two responding medics undergo triage assessments through the multiple rooms of the faux village.  
Training 6.jpg

The simulation response entails providing triage assessments on patients spread out through multiple rooms. 
Training 7.jpg

During a simulation response, one medic conducts an assessment of a patient found in a hallway. 
Training 10.jpg

A medic asks a volunteer "patient" questions as he takes a triage assessment during the simulation training event Wednesday.  
Training 11.jpg

Scaffolding provided in the simulation village at the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney provides a birds-eye view of one response to a volunteer "patient" during a simulated training exercise on Thursday.  
Training 13.jpg

Medics provide mock medical assistance during a simulated training exercise on Thursday. 
Training 16.jpg

Responders conduct another round of checks for patients during a simulated training for mass casualty events conducted as part of a partnership between the McKinney Fire Department, Medical City McKinney and Collin College.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK