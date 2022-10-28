Get an inside look at the potential future of the McKinney National Airport

The McKinney business community got a look at the potential future of the city’s airport on Thursday morning.
Photos showcasing a potential commercial terminal were a visual clue for a conversation that has become the center of talks for the future in McKinney recently. During a Thursday morning presentation hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the city of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and multi-disciplined firm Garver gathered on a stage at the Collin College Conference Center to discuss the implications of bringing commercial service operations to the McKinney National Airport, or TKI.
The presentation comes in the midst of work that is currently underway on the city side to look at the potential for adding a commercial element to the airport, located on the eastern side of the city.
A bond committee made up of both city and regional representatives has been meeting to explore what a bond program could look like for securing the future of the airport, and the committee is expected to deliver a recommendation to the McKinney City Council in the coming months. Should the city choose to call a bond election for May of 2023, it would have to do so by mid-February.
The milestone is the latest development in discussions that have evolved over at least 10 years, according to the presentation given Thursday morning at the McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s event. Barry Shelton, assistant city manager with the city of McKinney, said a commercial terminal on the east side of the airport runway has been contemplated as part of the master plan dating back to 2012.
“But it was kind of a question of ‘when is the right time for that to happen,' so when we had airlines and developers knocking on our door, the city council said ‘We need to actually look into whether this is viable sooner than we originally thought,’” Shelton said.
So, the city hired a consultant in 2019. Shelton said one of the tasks conducted with the consultant involved validating the market and demand for service. The city has also commissioned a series of studies to look at the potential associated costs, economic impact and environmental impact of such a project.
According to the presentation, design objectives for the airport include differentiating itself from competitors “to become the airport of choice in the metroplex,” to become a lifestyle airport “with an inviting and premium passenger experience,” to leverage the latest technology, to be a “catalyst of an integrated mixed-use airport district” and to accommodate growth “in a way that minimizes future disruption.”
The discussion included input from Peter Tokar, the president of McKinney’s Economic Development Corporation.
“I think one of the important things to note about TKI airport is that this airport in its current form and fashion is already one of the most important assets the city has,” Tokar said
The airport is a significant competitive advantage when looking at opportunities for corporate investment in the city, he said.
“When you’re looking at the total economic impact of what this opportunity could bring to the city, it’s very significant for our future growth and development and for corporations, for diversifying ourselves to the region as a strategic location,” Tokar said.
Projections presented Thursday indicate that the potential economic impact of commercial service operations could result in 1,040 jobs, $102 million in wages, $162 million in GDP and $298 million in output in 2026.
By 2040, those projections rise to 1,420 jobs, $139 million in wages, $221 million in GDP and $407 million in output.
Shelton later added that the numbers shown Thursday indicate projected direct jobs. He said economic analysis also involves looking other types of jobs as well, including indirect jobs.
“We are estimating between 2,700 and 3,000 new jobs in the economy, and the total economic output is somewhere between $640-850 million annually into our regional economy, year one when we start operating the airport,” he said. “2040, those numbers are anticipated to go up to $850 (million) to $1.125 billion annually into economy from this airport being constructed.”
For now, the future of TKI depends on a number of steps, including what recommendation the bond committee chooses to bring to the council, on whether the city council calls a bond election, whether McKinney voters approve the bond package and on the issuance of debt upon voter approval.
If a commercial terminal project did pass each of those markers, construction would be expected to start in 2024 with a projected completion date of 2026, according to the presentation Thursday.
The next meeting of the bond committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
