Get an inside look at the TUPPS Brewery construction site in McKinney

Keith Lewis visits the future home of his brewery at least once per day.
The site has the usual components of a construction zone — there are forklifts, piles of materials and the beep-beep-beeps of machines doing their work. But sprinkled around this spot of land in east McKinney are hints at what makes this area special.
The towering grain mill and other historic spots are now the center of a rehabilitation effort that will allow TUPPS to operate in a larger capacity than where it currently resides at the historic McKinney Cotton Mill.
Since the ground was broken on the site of TUPPS Brewery’s new location back in January, work has continued steadily forward on turning a historic spot across the street from downtown McKinney into a rehabilitated brewery site, taproom, beer garden and more. The site as a whole is also expected to have game lawns and children's play areas.
On Tuesday, June 7, Lewis’s visit count escalates to a group of three. There are a number of people who want to see what the future holds for east McKinney and for TUPPS Brewery, a crown jewel of a business for the Collin County seat.
The project has previously been highlighted as a catalyst to the east McKinney area as the city prepares to bring new development east of State Highway 5, including with a new municipal center.
On Tuesday, the McKinney Courier-Gazette was granted a first-hand view of the activity at 402 E. Louisiana St. Here’s what we saw.
The Taproom
The towering main attraction of the site is the historic grain milling building in McKinney, set to host the brewery’s taproom. As of June, the metal had been stripped from the building and stored for work to be done. By the time the project is complete, however, Lewis said the building will look the same as it did before.
“This is 120 years old,” he said. “I don’t want that to look any different.”
The only difference, he adds, will be a new roof. In addition, the building will be lit up at night.
In the back of the 8,000-square-foot space, there are plans to add a 3,000-square-foot spot that will be a kitchen, Lewis said.
“So much different than our current location, you will be able to come out here, and you will be able to order food, sit down and eat, and that whole building will be air conditioned, heated, so all year long you’ll be comfortable in that,” Lewis said.
Preserving history
Not all buildings on the site will be able to come out of the project looking exactly the same as before, but Lewis has plans to preserve as much as possible.
Tuesday’s work included knocking down a building that was put in place around 1906. The structure was deemed unsalvageable, but the process of taking it down was conducted in a way that would preserve as much of its bones as possible so that the wood on the building’s walls will be placed on the taproom walls next door.
“So we’re trying to repurpose almost everything we can get,” Lewis said.
Efforts have also been made to save the metal components of the building for a future purpose.
Removing the building also leaves open space for a beer garden, which Lewis said would include walkways, grass, crushed granite and shade structures.
Nearby sits another building clad in metal siding. The structure, built in the 1920s, currently contains hints at the future of TUPPS: piles of old pallets garnered from a Safeway warehouse in Dallas —destined to turn into tables — sit among stacks of reclaimed chairs waiting to be used once again. A pile of old oak flooring taken from a church in McKinney sits in the back waiting to be prepped for a new purpose — serving as a base for a mezzanine in the taproom.
Eventually, this building will host more than future furniture. The spot is slated to hold the brewery’s cooler and to be a site for aging products like stout beers, wine and whiskeys. A walk inside the building leads to an old loading dock that opens out to the back of the site — a future stage for live music, in Lewis’s eye.
The brewery
Behind the stage area, work is being done to build a 40-foot-tall building that will host the brewery itself.
“That gives us production capability to like triple what we’re doing right now,” Lewis said. “We are capped out. We just can’t brew any more. It’s just been waiting until we can get in here to go.”
Nearby is where TUPPS will plant its most recent project, a Build Your Own Business courtyard that will feature six 21-foot round grain bins for select local businesses to use as they grow. The program was announced on May 31 and had 46 applicants one week later.
“It really, really resonated,” Lewis said. “People really got it, so it was really cool.”
Applications for the program are open until June 30.
A future wedding venue
Hidden in the back of the grain site is a courtyard featuring a patio overgrown with vines and greenery. The area used to be a 4-H facility in the 1920s, Lewis said. Looking ahead, he hopes to convert it into a wedding venue.
The space would include a water feature cutting through, string lights and a rehabilitated use for a hidden barn in the back. Lewis also shared plans to potentially buy reclaimed red brick that used to be in McKinney’s downtown square to help level the courtyard and make it more eclectic.
The timeline continues to move forward for the project as a whole. The whole site will likely be ready by the end of the year, with TUPPS conducting test brews in the fall, Lewis said.
