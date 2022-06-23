The McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a McKinney Development Update program on trends in mixed-used innovative development with a focus on wellness and building an authentic community.
The program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Collin College Conference Center at the Central Park campus in McKinney, located at 2400 Community Ave.
Admission to the program is $35 for McKinney Chamber members and $45 for prospective members. Advance registration is required.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Adam Keith from De La Vega Development and will feature a fireside chat with McKinney Mayor George Fuller.
Panelists will include Joe Haver, commercial co-sector leader and principal with Corgan; Susan Arledge, senior managing director with Newmark; Derrick Evers, CEO & managing partner with Kaizen Development Partners; Ross Conway, design director and principal with Gensler Dallas.
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a McKinney Development Update program from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Collin College Central Park Campus in McKinney.
The program, which will focus on trends in mixed-use innovative development with a focus on wellness and "building an authentic community," is $35 for McKinney Chamber of Commerce members to attend, and $45 for prospective members. Advance registration is required.
The event will be moderated by Adam Keith from the De La Vega development and will feature a fireside chat with McKinney Mayor George Fuller.
Panelists will include Joe Haver, commercial co-sector leader/principal with Corgan; Susan Arledge, senior managing editor with Newmark; Derrick Evers, CEO & managing partner with Kaizen Development Partners; and Ross Conway, design director and principal with Gensler Dallas.
The meeting will be in the conference center of the Collin County Central Park Campus at 2400 Community Ave., McKinney.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.