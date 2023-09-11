On the corner of W Virginia Street and N Kentucky Street sits a small boutique, specializing in casual, stylish bohemian clothing. For the last almost 30 years, Dorie Helsley has operated her business in the heart of downtown.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Dorie Helsley. I live in McKinney, and I've had my store for 29 years.
How did you start your business?
I just walked by this storefront and saw it for for lease. I thought it was cute and opened my store.
How long has Cotton Heart been around?
It's been here for 29 years.
What does your role entail operating a business?
I was a preschool teacher at Holy Family, so I didn't have really any experience owning a store. I work every day except Sunday, and it's always busy down here.
What's most rewarding about operating a downtown business?
I wouldn't have my business anywhere except downtown McKinney. It's fun to work down here. We're all friends, and I really wouldn't have it anywhere else.
What are some challenges you face?
I don't get much time off to go on vacation.
What is your favorite product you sell?
Probably velvet dresses in the fall and good cotton sweaters. I sell a lot of casual dresses.
What brought you to McKinney?
I lived here forever, and my husband's from here. His family's from here. He's a fourth-generation McKinney resident.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I collected dolls when I was little.
What are our hobbies?
I go to Roundtop to look for antiques for myself. I also go to Santa Fe.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
At my store, I'm an extrovert. But at home or parties, I'm an introvert.
