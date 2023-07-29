After around 25 residents voiced their opposition, a grocery store, slated to be located at Westridge Boulevard and Coit Road was denied unanimously by the planning and zoning commission.
The Indian grocery chain, Subzi Mandi, proposed a 2,000 square foot building, slated to hold restaurants, office space and a grocery store serving as the anchor to the building. Major concerns from staff regarding the development were the dumpster and dock placement.
Kohinoor Rahman, with FK+ Architects told the commission that the only option for the dock and dumpster placement were on the southwest corner of the development. Otherwise, it would be visible from the two arterial roads passing the store. He said that the dock would only operate between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., mitigating any noise concerns outside of normal business hours.
A concern brought up by the commission was an access point to the store from Masterson Road. Rahman said the access point was created to provide easier access for neighboring residents.
Of the 25 residents who spoke at the meeting, main concerns revolved around dumpster and dock placement. Neighboring residents said they did not want to hear any noise coming from the dock, regardless of what time they operated. The dumpster, in addition to odor could also infest the neighborhood with vermin, residents said. Some residents said that the access point off Masterson Road could bring cut through traffic, endangering the children who play in the street or walk to school each day. Some of the residents said the development was putting too much in too little space.
Commissioner Brian Mantzey said around 1/3 of the development is not yet accounted for regarding restaurant and office tenants. While looking at commercial options for the Westridge and Coit intersection, Mantzey said the applicant will need to engage neighboring residents to ensure they bring in something the community will enjoy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
