The proposed Subzi Mandi was slated to be located at Coit Road and Westridge Boulevard. 

After around 25 residents voiced their opposition, a grocery store, slated to be located at Westridge Boulevard and Coit Road was denied unanimously by the planning and zoning commission.

The Indian grocery chain, Subzi Mandi, proposed a 2,000 square foot building, slated to hold restaurants, office space and a grocery store serving as the anchor to the building. Major concerns from staff regarding the development were the dumpster and dock placement.


