As the City of McKinney continues to experience healthy and sustainable growth, we are consistently afforded additional opportunities to make a lasting first impression on new residents, businesses and developers. One of the ways we strive to ensure that this lasting first impression is a positive one is to consistently focus on continuously improving how we do business with a wide range of customers. In our experience, most of our customers are looking for improvements in transparency and predictability.
The city of McKinney’s Development Services Division, which consists of the Code Services, Building Inspections, Engineering and Planning Departments, recently launched an intuitive, easy-to-use interactive guide aimed at offering transparency and predictability to the overall development process. The Development Navigation Assistant (DNA) provides a custom step-by-step guide for each project through the entire permitting process based on a series of questions and answers. Currently, DNA offers guides for residential projects, with commercial and other permit types being added over time.
These residential projects include new subdivisions and construction, building additions and alterations, fences and detached accessory structures. The guides that are provided will generally include all of the steps in the permitting and construction processes, ordinance references, individual project plan and permit requirements and preliminary fee estimates. To get started, a user will register and answer questions about their project. A customized guide will be formulated, and the user can start applying for necessary permits. A guest mode is also offered allowing use of the assistant without requiring a registered account but includes less functionality. We’re very excited about the improvements to the customer experience that this new assistant will introduce!
One of the core functions of the Development Services Division is to facilitate safe, high-quality development through compliance with applicable codes and regulations. However, many of McKinney’s development codes are outdated and were established in a much different development climate. These current regulations require a number of staff interpretations over time which introduces uncertainty and delays into the overall development process. We can do better, and we know our customers deserve better. That’s why we launched our New Code McKinney initiative in 2020. Currently, the city is rewriting several chapters of our development regulations including, but not limited to, Chapter 142 regulating Subdivisions and Chapter 146 governing Zoning. Some of these regulations have not been significantly updated since they were adopted in the late 1960s. Improvements to the development regulations will include:
• New formatting, graphics and page layouts to make accessing information easier;
• User-friendly features like one-click cross-references to help users more easily navigate the document;
• A revised lineup of zoning districts and associated space limits; and
• An updated and modernized list of allowable land uses.
The public draft of the Zoning Districts and Uses section is currently available for review, and resident feedback is requested through a 14-question survey that should take about 10 minutes to complete. You can respond to all or some of the questions, and since many questions relate to the draft, it is recommended to review the draft before responding. The survey is open until March 31 at www.mckinneytexas.org/newcode.
Residents may sign up to receive updates on the project by visiting www.newcodemckinney.com. Updates include occasional email alerts regarding upcoming meetings, availability of deliverables and other relevant project information. If you have any questions or additional comments, email info@newcodemckinney.com.
While we’ve only referenced two projects focused on improving the predictability and transparency of the development process, there’s definitely more being done. We’re also focused on identifying and eliminating waste from existing processes, improving our land management software, EnerGov and CSS (Citizen Self Service) and allowing the voices of our customers to influence how we work through regular customer outreach and partnering with McKinney’s Development Committee. We’re committed to making McKinney the premier development destination in North Texas through dedicated service and strong relationships!
