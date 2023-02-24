HEB_MK_14.jpg

H-E-B breaks ground on its McKinney location.

H-E-B will a hiring fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for all partner (employee) positions at the new McKinney store slated to open this summer.

Jobs will include both full-time and part-time rolls for all positions in the store including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more. 

