H-E-B will a hiring fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for all partner (employee) positions at the new McKinney store slated to open this summer.
Jobs will include both full-time and part-time rolls for all positions in the store including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Collin College Conference Center (2400 Community Ave.) in McKinney.
Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.
Individuals must complete an application before arriving to the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found HERE or by going to careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text “HEB794” to 81931 to be directed to all available McKinney positions.
H-E-B broke ground on its McKinney location in 2022. See photos of the event here:
PHOTOS: H-E-B breaks ground in McKinney
