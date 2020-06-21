Ever since he’s been 3 years old, Kyle Hardin has been around the game of football and groomed to be a top-tier head coach by his father, legendary head coach Kiff Hardin.
Now, after engineering a McKinney North offense that scored 59 points per game this season to finish as the most prolific scoring unit in Class 5A, Hardin’s lifelong dream has become a reality. Earlier this week, the former North offensive coordinator was named head football coach and athletic director for Crandall, which sits just 25 miles northwest of Dallas.
“Last season was important to me to stay all the way through with Max Fecci, Bradon Frazier, Mrs. (Jae) Gaskill’s son and the Markiewicz twins, and now after having a great season with them I feel the time was right to make this move,” Hardin said. “I know Crandall is the right spot and this is the right time for me to make this move in my career. What always got me is the bond I’ve formed with these great kids at North, which makes this hard, but Crandall is where I want to be.”
North head coach Mike Fecci has told anyone who would listen over the last few seasons that he had the best play caller and offensive coordinator in the state on his staff. The numbers back Fecci up, as Hardin has been a hot coaching candidate the last couple of seasons.
Under Hardin’s direction, North averaged an eye-popping 40 points or more per game in all seven of his seasons as play caller — highlighted by last season’s squad, which statistically was the most prolific offense in McKinney ISD history. During his tenure, Hardin’s offense also spun out the most prolific rushing and passing seasons ever in MISD thanks to the monster seasons produced by upcoming MISD Hall of Honor inductee Ronald Jones II and reigning district MVP Dillon Markiewicz.
Now that he’s taking his show to a Crandall program that reached the regional quarterfinal round just last season, Hardin is focused on developing a family culture throughout the entire athletic program that he feels will lead to success for his athletes on and off the field.
“It was big to me to be an [athletic director] because I want to be a good AD who effects both boys and girls athletic programs,” Hardin said. “I want each program to make things about family and their team so that we can pull everyone together and just helping each other out and enhance everyone’s high school experience.
“I’m thankful for the last seven years to grow as a coach and I know I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my dad, coach Fecci and coach Shawn Pratt, whose combined wisdom and experiences have helped me out and I’d like to thank each one of them.”
