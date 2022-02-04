As temperatures rise and pipes thaw out, the city of McKinney is expecting to see more phone calls for turning off water services.
Denise Lessard, communications and media manager with the city of McKinney, said so far the city has only received a couple of phone calls for water service related repairs, more are expected when things warm up.
The city has additional crews on standby to respond to requests, Lessard said. Residents should call 972-547-7360 for water service emergencies.
On its website, the city recommends checking for leaks as temperatures rise and pipes thaw. If a resident finds a broken pipe, they should turn their water off at the main valve.
“Your home has two shut-off valves: one is owned by the city and should only be accessed by city staff while the other is your personal shut-off valve that you should be able to access,” the city website states.
Personal shut-off valves could be in the crawl space where the water line enters the home; in the garage where the water line enters a wall or ceiling, near the water heater or laundry hookup; or outside near the foundation, often protected by a concrete ring or clay pip, the city website states.
Those who can’t find their personal shut-off valve or who need assistance should email the McKinney Public Works department at contact-water-wastewater@mckinneytexas.gor or call the 972-547-7360 number for water emergencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.