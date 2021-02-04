When Collin County looks at the number of people experiencing homelessness, it also gathers data on homelessness in local school districts.
In January 2020, the Collin County Homeless Coalition’s Point in Time report of sheltered people experiencing homelessness included numbers for those in Collin County school districts. Of the five districts surveyed, McKinney ISD reported the highest number, 635.
Jennifer Akins, McKinney ISD’s senior director of guidance and counseling, said that number reflects students identified as experiencing homelessness due to a lack of shelter that is fixed, adequate and regular under federal law.
Akins said there are multiple factors that impact McKinney’s higher count, including the location of shelters, affordable and public housing options, extended stay hotels and other programs that serve families in need.
“In addition, the majority of our students experiencing homelessness are staying with a friend or relative,” Akins stated. “Local zoning and occupancy laws can influence whether a family can take in extra people.”
Sometimes, the district also has students and families who are living in a vehicle or shelter or who are moving from place to place.
“It’s important to us that we provide as much support as we can within the school system and that we actively refer out to our partners and other community resources as well,” she said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Akins said the district expected an increase in the number of students identified as experiencing homelessness.
However, it has actually seen a decline.
“We think it’s possible that with the current rent relief programs and changes to eviction rules, it may be that some families are actually able to hold on to housing,” Akins stated. “However, past experience has shown us that there can be a delayed impact once the relief is exhausted.”
The district could end up with a similar number by the end of the year, however, she said, adding that economically vulnerable families and students often are displaced during times of crisis and move to other areas to find work.
“Moreover, as more members of our community are impacted by our economy, there may be fewer families that can host those in need,” she stated. “In addition, our local shelters and programs are more likely both to be full and to have individuals and families staying for a longer period of time.”
The district has also seen new needs since the pandemic’s inception. Akins said there was a higher need for hygiene items.
“Between supply shortages and increased costs for those items, we found many students had needs we haven’t seen in the past,” she said.
Akins said the district’s support for students experiencing homelessness includes providing transportation to school and assistance with getting free breakfast and lunch.The district also partners with local organizations to provide clothes, hygiene items and school supplies.
“The district has also participated in a grant program for many years that provides additional services such as extra tutoring, parent education, field trips and special supplies and summer activities,” she stated. “We also partnered with the Samaritan Inn to fund a Child Advocate that provides direct support to students and families at the shelter.”
The district also has membership with the Collin County Homeless Coalition and the Collin County Systems of Care team.
Akins said community members can support nonprofit organizations that provide services to families. Being involved can include volunteering, giving monetary resources and providing physical goods, she said. She suggested visiting the websites for the Collin County Homeless Coalition and One Heart McKinney, a community-wide COVID-19 response effort, as well as MISD’s “Partners in Education” webpage.
While the district can’t pay a family’s rent or repair their car, Akins said, it can connect families to organizations that might be able to help.
“It takes strong partnerships and a committed community to make sure that resources to meet basic needs are accessible for all,” she said.
