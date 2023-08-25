Growth to the northwest and redevelopment in the east are just a couple of areas where the city of McKinney is preparing for the future.
At a McKinney development update on Aug. 22, representatives from the city, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation for McKinney talked about future projects and how each entity is preparing for growth.
According to McKinney Assistant City Manager Kimberly Flom, city staff is on the path to have a diverse mix of uses, including diverse housing, plus quality commercial and industrial projects.
Generally, McKinney is still in a growth pattern, Flom said. The city’s overall ground valuation reached a new record of $1.3 billion in 2022.
“What's interesting about that is that a lot of the value came from non-residential growth,” she said. “That's a new thing for McKinney. Residential has traditionally driven our growth. We're still seeing robust growth on the residential side, but it's interesting to see the non-residential sector play an important role in the last year.”
McKinney has seen several projects spearhead that growth, including Raytheon’s expansion by over 75,000 square-feet, with a $216 million investment in the city of McKinney.
“That will create jobs and advance the great work that Raytheon does,” Flom said.
Growth along major commercial corridors like Highways 121 and 380, as well as Custer Road have continued with the addition of new entertainment venues, residential areas, hotels, offices and more.
According to Flom, while the city can help shape future development through a comprehensive plan and zoning policies, growth is primarily driven by the private sector. Staff will recommend approval or denial for incoming projects to specific boards and city council. Some areas where the city’s looking at helping grow McKinney’s economic footprint include the Highway 380 bypass to alleviate congestion on major corridors, looking at alternative funding to expand McKinney's airport services and revitalizing underutilized land, specifically around McKinney’s historic downtown.
Looking to the northwest in McKinney, the city staff is planning what could go in its vacant land, both within city borders and within its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
As the city puts together its comprehensive plan, it aims to keep the unique culture of its community, with the help of the EDC and CDC, while aiming to return to the city’s reputation as a place for new homeowners to find an affordable home, Flom said.
A couple incoming residential masterplans Flom highlighted include Painted Tree, one of the city’s largest master planned communities, with over 200 acres dedicated to park land and over 3,000 homes slated to go vertical. Another incoming residential community Flom mentioned was Highland Lakes, a 200-acre plot, slated to hold 1,500 homes.
“Right now, city council is exploring tools to increase ownership opportunities, while exploring diverse and affordable housing options,” Flom said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
