Downtown McKinney construction.jpg
Winston Henvey

Growth to the northwest and redevelopment in the east are just a couple of areas where the city of McKinney is preparing for the future.

At a McKinney development update on Aug. 22, representatives from the city, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation for McKinney talked about future projects and how each entity is preparing for growth.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments