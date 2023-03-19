STEM 1.jpg

PlastiVan Educator Evan Morton discusses the science behind plastics engineering with Faubion Middle School students on Wednesday, March 16. 

“Continue being inquirers.”

Evan Morton included the three-word encouragement as he taught class on a rainy Wednesday morning in a classroom at Faubion Middle School.

Faubion Middle School students create slime during a PlastiVan class on Wednesday, March 16. 
Faubion Middle School students learn about the properties of polymer chains by putting skewers through balloons. 
A PlastiVan Educator conducts a fiery demonstration for Faubion Middle School students on Wednesday, March 16.  
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

