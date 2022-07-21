MISD 1.jpg

Work is underway to update classrooms, hallways and more at Webb Elementary in McKinney before students and teachers return for the upcoming school year. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Summer break is one of the busier times of year for McKinney ISD’s facilities and operations staff.

Starting at 3 p.m. the last day of school, they’re on site starting work on refresh projects that will transform the insides of MISD campuses, giving the schools an internal facelift that will serve the students and teachers who will return three months later.

The refresh project at McKinney ISD's Webb Elementary includes providing new paint in the school library. 
Webb Elementary Principal Maria Hafner walks through the hallway of the school during a tour of the facility. The district is giving the school a "refresh" before students and staff return in August. 
The academic wing of Scott Johnson Middle School also received an upgrade --including new paint-- during a summer refresh that is currently underway at the school. 
The library of Scott Johnson Middle School. 
The other wing of Scott Johnson Middle School is slated for a refresh project next summer. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

