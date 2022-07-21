Summer break is one of the busier times of year for McKinney ISD’s facilities and operations staff.
Starting at 3 p.m. the last day of school, they’re on site starting work on refresh projects that will transform the insides of MISD campuses, giving the schools an internal facelift that will serve the students and teachers who will return three months later.
This summer, those schools are Webb and Burks elementary schools. The two schools, which were established in 1953 and last updated in 2002, were the next campuses slated for a refresh as part of the district’s bond schedule program. The bond funds were approved in 2021.
For MISD, refreshing a campus includes providing all new carpet and tile flooring, new plumbing and bathroom fixtures, new paint, new doors, new boards and a new fire alarm system. It also includes updating all interior finishes and updating LED light fixtures, as well as providing occupancy sensors to help reduce energy use. In addition, campuses will get restriped parking lots with new lighting. Refreshes also include bringing in 75-inch interactive, touchscreen television sets that act as a computer screen for teachers to use in instruction.
In addition to providing such refresh work at the two elementary schools this year, the district is also conducting a refresh on the academic wing of Scott Johnson Middle School. The refresh comprises half of the school due to the size of the project, and work on the other half (which will include performing arts areas, athletic areas and the front office) is slated for next year.
Greg Suttle, chief operations officer with the district, said the projects cost $2,765,000 for Burks Elementary, $3,560,000 for Webb Elementary and $5,900,000 for the work on Scott Johnson Middle School.
In addition to the first phase of a refresh, Scott Johnson Middle School was one of two schools to get a new synthetic turf field that replaced natural grass. Evans Middle School also received a new synthetic turf field.
“When we play football and soccer on the same fields and have the same practices, it pretty much destroys the grass,” Suttle said. “So we put in turf and we can use it year-round and not have to worry about it getting torn up or being wet. You can play on it just after it stops raining, you don’t have to worry about it getting muddy.”
Dowell and Cockrill middle schools are slated to receive synthetic turf fields next summer, Suttle said.
This year, Dowell Middle School did receive new track surfacing.
In addition, McKinney North High School received new synthetic turf field, replacing the turf that was roughly 10 years old.
McKinney Boyd High School is slated to receive a new acoustical sound system. Suttle said the Yamaha system, which will go in the school’s auditorium space, will be able to change according to the type of performance that is being presented in the performance space.
“If you’ve got a play that’s just spoken word, everybody’s wearing a mic and they can actually make that not have echos or reverberations in the hall, which we were having,” he said. “If you’ve got an orchestra, it can change the acoustics where it enhances the orchestra.”
Finally, the department is looking to bring fencing to 10 elementary schools this season. The move is part of a larger effort to bring fencing to all elementary schools, a goal that Suttle said will be met by the end of the fall.
When work wraps up this summer, the department is expecting to have a similar to-do list for the 2023 summer break.
“We try to do at least two schools a summer on the refresh list just to keep us on a 15 to 20-year refresh cycle so the schools always look good,” Suttle said. “The good thing is they give us bond money to take care of these issues, and it makes it easier on our maintenance staff to keep everything working correctly.”
When it’s all said and done, MISD staff and students will have new and improved campuses to come back to in August.
“I will say that our facilities department, our maintenance department, those guys are pretty amazing, the work they do and the things they get accomplished in the time they have,” said Shane Mauldin, communications coordinator with the district.
As work continues this summer on the facilities, McKinney ISD is also looking ahead to bringing another school online by August 2023. Ground broke on the forthcoming Frazier Elementary in February.
