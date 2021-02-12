McKinney residents will have multiple contenders to choose from for the city’s May elections.
Friday was the last day to file for candidacy in the May election.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, the city of McKinney website showed that three people had filed to contend for the mayoral seat including incumbent George Fuller, who is a contractor and retail owner, Jimmy Stewart, who said he is self employed, and property manager Thomas Meredith.
After a turbulent change of hands for the City Council’s District 1 seat that ultimately resulted in the appointment of the city’s first Black city councilwoman, District 1 voters will have five contenders to choose from in selecting a new representative, according to the city website as of 6 p.m. Friday. Banker Justin Beller, Cristoval Treviño, who works in private security, business owner Stanley Penn, certified energy manager Thomas Tolan and high school counselor Johnny Moore have all filed to run for the seat.
Scott Elliott, who represents District 3 on the City Council, is not running for re-election. Physician Gere’ Feltus and Vincente Torres, who said he works in “admin,” are both running for the District 3 spot in May.
For the majority of the election filing period, it looked like Charlie Philips, the city’s At Large 1 representative, would draw no challengers, but on Friday, public educator Brian Magnuson filed to run for the same spot.
McKinney ISD
McKinney ISD Board of Trustees incumbent Philip Hassler, who is re-running for Place 2, had not drawn any opponents as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the district website.
Incumbent Maria McKinzie and challenger Larry Jagours will face off for the district’s Place 1 seat.
Erwin Garcia and Chad Green had filed to run for the Place 3 spot as of 6 p.m. Friday, and three candidates had filed for the district’s Place 7 (At Large) seat, including Joy Booth, Joseph Franze and Harvey Oaxaca, according to the district website.
While the filing deadline for the district’s May election was 6 p.m. Friday, McKinney ISD Communications Coordinator Shane Mauldin said the district is required to accept mail-in candidate forms as long as they are postmarked by Feb. 12.
Mauldin said the district anticipates receiving any mailed on Friday by at least Feb. 17.
According to the MISD website, Feb. 16 is the deadline for write-in candidates to file declarations of their candidacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.