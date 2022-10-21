Raytheon Intelligence and Space has its eye on the prize when it comes to hiring more employees, and for the company, the prize is located in north Texas.
The company has announced that it is hiring for 675 open positions in north Texas.
Doug Greene, head of talent acquisition with the company, said one of the main reasons Raytheon is investing in north Texas is that it’s a great location for talent.
“There’s a myriad of universities and high-tech talent in the Dallas area, so it makes natural sense for us to want to attract talent and bring it here to the north Texas area,” Greene said.
The open positions include engineering jobs such as senior software engineers, system engineers and system architects, as well as operations jobs in manufacturing, analytics and planning and logistics. The company is also hiring for positions in digital technology, cyber security and cyber talent, Greene said.
North Texas has been a focus for Raytheon, with the company opening its Advanced Integration and Manufacturing (AIM) Center in McKinney last year and providing 500 skilled jobs, as well as the recent opening of the NAF Newman Smith Academy of Innovation in Carrollton, which was a partnership between the city of Carrollton, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Raytheon and NAF. The student-focused academy includes three programs of study: programming and software development, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing and machinery mechanics.
“Obviously, we have a vested interest in STEM as an organization, so this is going to be a strong program for us that’s going to include Dallas and Denton counties,” Greene said of the academy. “So we’re going to be offering program and software development, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, so the things that we do best in our organization, we’re also going to bring to this academy.”
The company currently has over 6,700 employees across north Texas, including in Dallas, McKinney and Richardson.
“As one of the largest employers in the region, Raytheon Intelligence & Space continues to invest and expand in North Texas,” Greene stated. “Last year, when we celebrated the grand opening of our Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center, or AIM Center, we generated 500 skilled jobs. At the same time, we announced our plans to build more state-of-the-art production facilities at our McKinney campus, which will open by 2025 and generate another 700 jobs. It’s our business to tackle the world’s hardest problems, and we need a highly-skilled workforce to accomplish that goal. That's why we are investing in the talented regional workforce of North Texas.”
