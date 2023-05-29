On May 19, McKinney ISD announced that Dr. Paula Kent will serve as the next McKinney High School principal. Kent most recently served as principal of Evans Middle School and comes to her new role with 31 years of education experience, including nine years of campus administrative experience.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am married to a retired Texas administrator who is currently working as an educator in Oklahoma. We have been married for 35 years and have two adult children and three grandchildren. I have been an educator for 32 years; 20 years as a science teacher, two as an instructional leader and 10 as administrator.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
My husband and I moved to the area in 2011 to take care of my husband’s parents. My husband retired to take care of his parents full time, and I found a job teaching Pre-AP and AP Biology at McKinney North High School. While the circumstances that led me to MISD are sad (they have both since passed away), I consider working in MISD one of the greatest blessings in my life.
What is your earliest education-related memory?
I remember teaching my stuffed animals in a pantry that my mom turned into my “classroom.” I remember writing on a stand-up chalkboard. I’m not sure if I could really write letters or words, I think I was in pre-school, but I remember being very serious about my lessons.
What are your hopes for your new role at MHS?
My hope for MHS is that we prepare our students to take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way. I want them to thrive academically, but I also want to have the soft skills they need to be successful in life. I also want them to be involved and make friends and memories.
What makes you want to stay involved in the education world?
I love being in a job where I can help others. I had a “real world” job once. I made more money, I had long lunches that other people paid for, my office was quiet, and I was bored out of my mind. I finally realized that I was unhappy because the only person I was serving was myself, so I talked my husband into hiring me back as a science teacher, and I’ve never looked back.
What should the McKinney community know about you?
That my goal is to serve. My grandparents and great grandmother all lived on Louisiana Street (the house is no longer there), so I have good memories of McKinney going back to my childhood. I look forward to making a contribution in a community that means a lot to me.
What should McKinney HS students know about you?
I believe in them, and I am committed to providing them with a world-class education.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with my family, especially my three grandchildren. I am also an avid gardener and blessed with more friends than I have time to see.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
I love our square. I am so proud that McKinney has kept a traditional square with so many unique shops and restaurants.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Blue Skies," the Willie Nelson version.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early to bed, early to rise. Except game nights, and concerts, dances, etc., then just early to rise.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Successful students and new educators to replace my generation when we retire.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
