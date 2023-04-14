Homestretch: Get a look at progress on the future TUPPS Brewery site in McKinney

When Keith Lewis walks around the under-construction site of TUPPS Brewery in McKinney, it’s easy for him to paint multiple pictures of the future.
He can point to a series of concrete circles and make you see the future build-your-own-business spaces, housed in grain bins, that will give new ideas a home. He can direct your attention to a plot of dirt-covered land and make you see the future kids zone, complete with a mound, a checkerboard and outdoor play equipment. He can walk by the site of an old warehouse and make you almost hear the music coming from a future live band on the loading dock-turned-stage.
In January 2022, TUPPS broke ground on its new location at the site of the city’s original grain milling building. The project marks a new era for TUPPS as it prepares to make its new “forever home” an expanded brewery, hangout area, event destination, business hub and more. It also marks a milestone for the development of east McKinney as significant projects continue to come east of State Highway 5, including the silo mural project and current construction on the future city hall.
For Lewis, who visits the site every day, the new location is a chance to expand TUPPS’s production capabilities — production is expected to ramp up from 12,000 barrels a year to anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 per year — but it’s also an opportunity to create an entertainment venue complete with a taproom, “playground” space (one for kids and one for adults), a wedding venue, beer gardens, a hammock park, a live music scene and more.
“Yes, it’s a brewery, yes it’s a restaurant, but it is an entertainment venue,” Lewis said. “So it really should be pretty cool.”
Brewhouse
“This is where the action is.”
Upon approaching the future TUPPS brewhouse, Lewis points out that the brand new equipment sitting inside will result in about four times the amount of production capability that TUPPS has at its current location. The building’s insides feature towering silver silos and pipe work that stand out against the bright blue floors. To the right, a canning line operation rests, ready and waiting to process over 300 cans per minute. Vast storage space awaits the future product that will result from the new, expanded setup.
The brewhouse itself won’t just serve to create the product. In fact, three windows will serve as a point of contact for selling beer. A fire pit will likely go out front. The inside of the building will also serve as an open venue, allowing visitors to see the process up close while live music plays outside.
“The nice thing about the city of McKinney is they don’t really have any crazy restrictions as far as ‘this is manufacturing only and this is fun space only,’” Lewis said. “So coming in here and being able to hangout and see the process and everything is wonderful for us.”
The building will also house the business offices and will include a break room, conference room and patio — the types of spaces that Lewis envisions being rented for events like corporate retreats.
Outdoor areas
The future site includes multiple spaces focused on outdoor engagement, including multiple beer gardens and an open-air warehouse space. The warehouse includes a loading dock that has been transformed into a stage area that faces a future sloped area, paving the way for outdoor concerts and performances.
Next to the brewhouse area is a plot of land that Lewis said will be a kid’s zone, complete with a mound, checkerboard area and outdoor equipment. Adults will have their own “playground” further down the path, featuring a bocce ball court, concrete ping pong table and a nearby hammock park.
All in the details
Near the front of the site’s future taproom sits a roughly 12-ton block of granite, slightly tilted.
The block is a prelude to a sculpture that will feature chains and steel carved birds that will appear to be lifting the granite up. The sculpture, created by McKinney artist Jake Dobscha, will set the tone for other art at the location, Lewis said.
There are other details scattered around the site that hint at enhancing a unique sense of history. Off one concrete path sits an example of future tabletops — made out of old cabling spools, filled with concrete and decorated with old objects like scissors or a small wheel. Running along part of the brewery’s perimeter sits a masonry wall of the old stone that used to protect the historic ice house that once sat across the street. Lewis plans to maintain a historic shed that sits in the back and tells the story of how the adjoining space used to be a 4-H facility in the 1930s.
For Lewis, the goal is not to provide something like the Legacy West development in Plano, he said, but to provide an experience that is “chill” and laid back, where visitors experience beer, food, music and interaction.
“It’s different. So I think that will resonate with people,” he said.
The new TUPPS Brewery location is slated to open in phases, with the first phase opening in May and a full opening projected for August.
