Homestretch: Get a look at progress on the future TUPPS Brewery site in McKinney

When Keith Lewis walks around the under-construction site of TUPPS Brewery in McKinney, it’s easy for him to paint multiple pictures of the future.

He can point to a series of concrete circles and make you see the future build-your-own-business spaces, housed in grain bins, that will give new ideas a home. He can direct your attention to a plot of dirt-covered land and make you see the future kids zone, complete with a mound, a checkerboard and outdoor play equipment. He can walk by the site of an old warehouse and make you almost hear the music coming from a future live band on the loading dock-turned-stage.

A look inside the future brewhouse of TUPPS.
A view of the TUPPS site from an upstairs patio space.
Off one concrete path sits an example of future tabletops—made out of old cabling spools, filled with concrete and decorated with old objects like scissors or a small wheel.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

