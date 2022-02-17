Hope Clinic of McKinney invites you to “Donate to Win” in their “Your Choice” Online Sweepstakes Fundraiser, now through April 21.
It’s an easy and fun way to support the free, nonprofit clinic offering medical, vision and behavioral healthcare to Collin County. Two winners will be randomly chosen from the entries received in this Sweepstakes Drawing, with the first or top winner drawn receiving their “choice” of either prize offered. The second winner will be awarded the remaining prize.
For as little as $10, you could win:
A three-night stay for two at the Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of the Palms (Charleston, South Carolina) valued at $3,000, which includes a resort dinner, golf outing, and spa treatments
or
$3,000 in Market Street gift cards to be used at any of their Texas stores.
The online Sweepstakes Fundraising page is up and running now through April 21 on Hope Clinic’s website – hopeclinicmckinney.org/your-choice-sweepstakes. More information about the prizes, as well as the alternate method of entry and specific rules and regulations are provided.
“Our sponsors have donated amazing, high-valued prizes that anyone who enters could win…all while supporting a worthwhile cause,” said Dr. Stephen Twyman, current Hope Clinic board member and Clinic co-founder.
The prizes were donated by local partners with On Magazine donating the resort trip and Bank of America and Market Street joining forces to provide the gift cards. Anchor Marketing Company, Wild Dunes Resort and 8ight Zero 6ix Designs also made these sweepstakes possible.
“This Sweepstakes idea has been catching on with many nonprofits in the last couple of years, as many seek out new ways to offer online fundraising in light of the pandemic,” said Burt Box, Hope Clinic’s Executive Director. “[W]e are excited that this particular idea makes it easy for all to enter to win, regardless of their donation,” he continued.
The sweepstakes will conclude with a fun meet-up for donors and volunteers. “We hope that all will join us at Tupps Brewery in downtown McKinney from 5-7 p.m. April 27, where we will not only draw for our two winners, but also recognize our sponsors and our Volunteer of the Year,” Twyman said. There is no cost to attend, other than whatever you choose to spend on food and/or beverages.
The mission of Hope Clinic is to share the love of Christ by partnering with our community to provide quality, compassionate health care to our medically underserved neighbors living in Collin County. Through the efforts of our volunteer medical professionals, staff and other volunteers, our clinic has helped thousands of patients who have found themselves in a season where health is affecting their ability to move forward. Learn more at hopeclinicmckinney.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.