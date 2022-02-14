A McKinney Animal Services Officer’s glove came in handy last week when a baby squirrel was in need of a new home.
Ashley Baker, an animal services officer for the city of McKinney, said she and new officer Amanda Zehner were going through a training day when they received a call about a baby squirrel who needed help.
After a resident found paw prints on the hood of his vehicle, he had opened the hood to find an adult squirrel on top of the battery with her baby. The car had been sitting unused for a few weeks, he said, and he had taken it to a doctor’s appointment that day. He noticed the paw prints upon returning home.
When the resident opened the hood of his car, the mother immediately ran away, leaving the baby behind. According to Baker, the resident moved the mother’s nest and baby to a nearby flower pot, hoping the mother would come back.
“I advised him to give the mother time to come back before we intervened, as the baby’s best chance was with its mother,” Baker said.
However, the mother did not come back, Baker said, and the animal services officers took action.
“Depending on how young they are, it can be difficult to rehab or to find a rehabber comfortable enough to take on such a young baby,” Baker said. “Fortunately, we were able to find such a person, at the recommendation of an employee at Collin County Animal Services. Our baby squirrel is now being cared for by a rehabber who works with Texas Metro Wildlife Rehabilitators.”
In order to transport the one-to-two-week-old squirrel, keeping the newborn warm was top of mind.
“Luckily, I had a pair of gloves left in the truck from the snowstorm the previous week,” Baker stated.
Her fingerless gloves included a pouch that could flip over the fingers, proving to be a useful spot to place the squirrel.
“I wore the glove and had her in the pouch up against my hand to keep her warm,” Baker stated. “As fate would have it, Kerry (Simpson), our director of code services, happens to live close by to the rehabber and was able to transport her that night on her way home. Once she is big and strong she will be released, along with her new adopted squirrel siblings.”
The person caring for the squirrel is an experienced wildlife rehabber, Baker stated.
“It is always in the animal’s best interest to stay with mom if possible, so we usually do everything in our abilities to reunite babies with mom,” she said. “If someone finds a baby squirrel that has fallen out of a nest the best thing to do is find something like a shoe box that can be nailed to the tree so mom can come back for it. A lot of the time they will return for them. For days we don’t get so lucky, residents can reach out to their local animal control or a licensed wildlife rehabber.”
