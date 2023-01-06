2022 Byron Nelson Day 1_42.jpeg (copy)

Members of Hugs Café were manning a concession stand on the back nine during the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch - giving the course and gallery a strong McKinney flavor.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

When the news came out that the AT&T Byron Nelson was coming to McKinney, the staff at Hugs Café, Inc. began looking at their Rolodex.

For the café, a McKinney-based restaurant and nonprofit that provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, there had long been interest in partnering with the tournament.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments