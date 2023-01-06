When the news came out that the AT&T Byron Nelson was coming to McKinney, the staff at Hugs Café, Inc. began looking at their Rolodex.
For the café, a McKinney-based restaurant and nonprofit that provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, there had long been interest in partnering with the tournament.
“Even with it being in Irving and south Dallas, it was always something that was kind of on our bucket list of, if we could have partnerships, it would be a really great one,” said Lauren Smith, executive director of Hugs Café, “especially because it would give our employees an opportunity to get out in the community and partner with another organization that’s very community-minded, the Salesmanship Club and the Momentous Institute and the Byron Nelson, all three as a whole, kind of steward that in the community.”
After finding a contact and getting a meeting with tournament leadership, the café was connected with catering company Proof of the Pudding and with Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas. In 2021, during the tournament’s first run in McKinney, the café provided cookies and sandwiches to select sites on the course, as well as to tournament volunteers.
Then in 2022, the café returned on a bigger scale.
“This past year we returned to again support the volunteers, but we did all of the cookies, salads and sandwiches that were sold at every concession stand this tournament,” Smith said. “And it was very exciting because we got to prepare all of them on the 14th hole of the golf course. So we were at the tournament, our entire team was out there working behind the scenes with the Proof of the Pudding and the Salesmanship Club team and the Byron Nelson operational team to support the food for the event. So our team was out there for over a week packaging sandwiches, packaging cookies, packaging salads and supporting the overall logistics with the catering company. So it really turned into this awesome collaboration.”
Today, it’s a partnership that has grown beyond the annual tournament. In October, members of the AT&T Byron Nelson team volunteered at the café itself to build tables, put in plants and more.
It was at that time the café staff got the news — the Byron Nelson tournament was nominating Hugs Café, Inc. for consideration as PGA Tour Charity of the Year.
“Freaking out is probably one of the biggest ways to describe hearing that news,” Smith said. “For us to be able to start a partnership with them from one meeting and turn it into something where their entire operational team is volunteering for us, where we are collaborating about leadership goals and just community goals, we’re having much bigger conversations, it’s taken our partnership truly to the next level.”
Hugs Café, Inc. was named a finalist in the selection, meaning the charity will receive $5,000 from the PGA Tour.
“It’s exciting,” said Lexie Okeke, director of community engagement with the tournament. “One of our core values in the community engagement space is to be good neighbors to the residents of McKinney. We don’t just want to be an event that comes in, and some may absolutely enjoy it bringing pro golf to McKinney, some may find it a little bit disruptive to their usual traffic habits. But we want to be more than just a good golf game or even more than a disruption. We want to be good neighbors. We want to make an impact in the community and to bring value to McKinney.”
As the tournament and the McKinney community look ahead to the 2023 iteration of the Byron Nelson, Hugs Café is also already making preparations and planning for expansions.
“This coming year, we’re looking at things like a signature cookie for the Byron Nelson that swirls in some of that signature blue color that they have,” Smith said.
Plans also include continuing to support with salads and sandwiches, as well as looking at doing more in some hospitality spaces, Smith said.
“We’re in the planning stages of how we’re going to make this year even bigger and better, but so far that’s what we’ve been able to come up with and we’re excited about the opportunity,” she said.
The PGA Tour’s recognition also has meaning for Hugs Café staff.
“We’re one single restaurant in McKinney, Texas, but we are changing lives and inspiring people all over the country and all over the world,” Smith said. “And for those kinds of moments to happen where the place where these people work and the place that these people love is up in lights and people are applauding them, that’s the cheers that everybody wants. So yeah, it’s great for them to see their years of hard work going into something that has continued to be recognized in larger and larger rooms.”
The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is slated for May 8-14 at TPC Craig Ranch.
“I don’t think we can say enough just how thankful we are to the city of McKinney and to the Byron Nelson to seek out this kind of collaboration intentionally,” Smith said. “Not everyone is in the spirit of wanting to share, especially with these incredible opportunities, and people saying ‘Yes’ and opening these doors is how change happens. So we’re just thankful that people want us to come along for the ride. And what it means to our staff is almost immeasurable, but thankful, thankful is what we are.”
