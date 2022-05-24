Are you working in an industry that requires additional training to advance your career to that next level? Or perhaps you’re an employer or hiring manager, always on the lookout for top talent to fill high-demand jobs to advance your business. Or, maybe you’re a parent or student attempting to navigate through the world of higher education and are looking for a more affordable and flexible pathway to gain independence and make a living wage…
A high-quality solution is Collin College, recognized as a powerhouse in education due to our mix of state-of-the-art workforce training, state-leading university transfer rates, exceptional faculty, and the lowest tuition in the state. With over 100 fields of study and workforce programs, along with baccalaureate degrees in high-demand fields, Collin College plays a huge role in filling the talent pipeline.
Graduates can earn an associate degree and transfer to a university to complete their baccalaureate degree for a fraction of the cost compared to attending a university for all four years. Our class sizes are smaller with far more student support, and thanks to our agreements with state universities such as Texas Tech, Texas A&M Commerce and others, students can complete their baccalaureate or graduate degrees from those universities without leaving Collin County. And if online instruction is preferred, students can take advantage of iCollin, our online learning campus that currently serves over 15,000 individuals.
Importantly, our dual credit courses allow high school students to get a jumpstart on college and are available at more than 50 locations, including almost every high school in our service area of Collin and Rockwall Counties, The Colony, and other parts of Denton County. Did you know that this year more than 70 students will receive an associate degree from Collin College at the same time they receive their high school diploma?
Studies prove that individuals who obtain a college diploma - including certificates, associate degrees, or four-year degrees - are more likely to earn a living wage throughout their career than those who do not. Those who do not make that investment in themselves are forgoing billions in wages each year in Texas alone, and new jobs are trending in the direction where some form of higher education is required. According to Texas 2036, 71% of all jobs in Texas will require education beyond high school by the year 2036. This is why institutions like Collin College are critical to meeting our ever-changing workforce demands.
Connected
A leader in highly skilled workforce training, Collin College launched its state-of-the-art Technical Campus in Allen in 2020. This campus was carefully crafted in collaboration with industry leaders to offer hands-on instruction in fields such as construction management, automotive technology, welding, HVAC, plumbing, engineering, licensed vocational nursing, and biomedical technology to name just a few. Most students complete these programs in less than two years, and many are recruited and reimbursed by employers before they finish. In addition to the new Technical Campus in Allen, Collin College has invested heavily to bring higher education closer to communities throughout our service area with the opening of new campuses in Celina, Farmersville and Wylie, along with our Public Safety Training Center in McKinney and the IT Center at the Frisco Campus.
Unexpected
The IT Center in Frisco is a DFW technology hub that houses our gaming, animation, videography and IT programs, among others, including our baccalaureate program in Cybersecurity. This four-year degree, which can be completed for less than $10,000, has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency.
While health science programs are available throughout the district, most are housed at the McKinney Campus, including our four-year baccalaureate degree in nursing which can be completed for approximately $13,000. Our nursing department was named a Center of Excellence in Nursing by the National League of Nursing in 2011, 2015, and 2020 and we are the only community college with such a designation in the state.
Exceptional
At a time of ever-increasing university tuition, Collin College offers students far-reaching opportunities without the burden of incurring substantial student debt. Our in-district tuition is $60 per credit hour – the lowest in Texas – and each year we help thousands of students obtain financial aid in the form of federal or state dollars, or scholarships through the Collin College Foundation.
By empowering individuals to pursue meaningful career paths that don’t break the bank, Collin College is changing the lives of our students, their families, and the communities we serve. We remain committed to embracing our workforce challenges head-on while continuing to adapt by providing flexible and convenient pathways for our students. Help us connect you to your future by visiting www.collin.edu.
