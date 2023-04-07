As McKinney prepares to host the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament for the third time in May, the city is gearing up to provide support for the event.
McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes said the city provides support in three areas, starting with public safety.
“We’ve got to make sure that traffic is managed, moving people in and out of a relatively small area when you think of TPC Craig Ranch — you’ve got certain entrances, you’ve got limited parking, so we rely a lot on shuttle buses. But moving those folks in and out obviously takes coordination,” Grimes said, adding that the city’s public safety departments spend a lot of time planning with tournament officials to prepare.
He added that there is also a personal safety element, usually guests dealing with heat. As a result, the tournament includes a significant presence of the city’s fire/Emergency Medical Services personnel to assist.
The city’s public works sector also gets involved in providing support during the tournament in the form of traffic management, Grimes said.
In addition, the city — including the communications office and Visit McKinney — helps with promotional and marketing elements. Grimes noted that the event is an opportunity to promote McKinney, restaurants and other entertainment activities in the city.
According to a previous article in the McKinney Courier-Gazette, there will be an expansion to hole 17 — noted for its stadium-like feel last year — to include more general seating, as well as more suites. There are also plans to add general attendee spaces, including a family area dubbed “the corral” left of Hole 18 that will include concessions, picnic tables and a station for parents. In addition, the tournament plans to include a new hospitality venue for military attendees on the 6th hole. Active, reserve and veteran military can receive up to two complimentary general admission tickets per day.
In 2022, the tournament brought an estimated $28.8 million in economic impact to the city.
While hosting the event is a benefit to McKinney, the impacts trickle to other areas of the region including Frisco, Allen and Plano as thousands of people come to visit the area, Grimes said.
“Their hotels benefit, their restaurants benefit, and it really is a boon to our region,” he said.
