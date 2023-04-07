2022 Byron Nelson Final Round Fan Photos_6.JPG

Jordan Spieth tees off as fans seated in the suites and behind the tee box watch on the 17th green at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

As McKinney prepares to host the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament for the third time in May, the city is gearing up to provide support for the event. 

McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes said the city provides support in three areas, starting with public safety. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments