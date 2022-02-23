With freezing weather once again gripping the north Texas region, the city of McKinney has released a list of information to residents about how they'll be impacted, including what trash service will look like.
According to the city, recycling was not collected Wednesday. It will be collected next week. Residents can put up to five extra bags next to their blue container.
Trash service that was not completed Wednesday will be picked up on Friday, the city stated. Residents should leave their green containers out for service.
Wednesday's remaining trash route and Thursday's collection will take place Friday.
Friday's collection will take place on Saturday.
"There is no need to contact the city or Waste Connections to report a missed pickup," the city of McKinney stated. "The city will announce updated information on its website."
The city has provided a full page of tips and information amid winter weather storms at McKinneyTexas.org/Weather
