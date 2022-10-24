Betsabe Coston grew up surrounded by nature. Today, she is the owner of Vita Verde Botanicals and Co-Owner of Native McKinney in the downtown square.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Betsabe Coston. I am the owner of Vita Verde Botanicals and Co-owner of Native McKinney in the Downtown McKinney Square. I am 35 years old. I was born and raised in Mexico and have been in the states since 2006. I absolutely adore nature, which is where I get a lot of my inspiration for my products. I work with the elements of the earth and incorporate them into my products.
What brought you to McKinney?
Its uniqueness. I came from a place in Mexico where there are a lot of mountains, rivers, and just nature. When I arrived in Plano, Texas it was a bit of a shock not being able to see the mountains or as many trees as I am used to. But then I visited McKinney because my sister moved here, and I just knew instantly that this was the city for me. It has so many trees, so many with nature you can enjoy. I loved the feeling of it. The square is so unique and so special to me. I always dreamt of having a store in the square and, well, here we are years later. I always say that Downtown McKinney almost feel like a portal: when you pass 75 and enter the east side towards downtown, it's like you are entering a portal. Kind of like the show "Once Upon a Time." That's the feeling I get.
What made you want to start a business in McKinney?
In Mexico, we use herbal medicine to cure most of our day-to-day issues. My mother taught me a lot about plants. I grew up surrounded by nature, and I learned how to appreciate nature and use plants for medicine. When my daughter was a baby she suffered a lot from skin problems which later developed into eczema. So I just went back to my roots: I started creating my own baby rash balms and just natural products for my family overall. Years and years later, when I decided to become a homemaker, I needed a hobby. I went to the woods to meditate, and that was it. I felt like I needed to share my knowledge with others through my products. That is why I use nothing but natural ingredients and essential oils with my products, and because I want to share the knowledge, I started doing candle-making workshops and soap-making workshops not to just show them how to do it but how to do it with intention. I also felt like I needed to share more with people and help the community, so I became a Reiki Master and I am able to infuse my products with positive energy, I provide Reiki sessions because I absolutely love how people feel after the session and how much benefit they get from it, which is why I jumped into Native McKinney's Wagon. My friend Nikki was the previous owner, and she was ready to be with her little girls and just take a break. She asked if I wanted to just completely take over Native. I was a bit scared, but I knew what I wanted so I accepted and I invited my now partner Melissa Cantu to join in with me cause I knew I couldn't do it alone. I just wanted a stable place to do my workshops, to provide Reiki sessions, to sell my products and for people to have a place where they feel safe and that is how Vita Verde botanicals and Native McKinney are one and the same.
Tell our readers about Vita Verde Botanicals.
Vita Verde Botanicals is a family-owned business where we handcraft natural ingredient products for the home, body and the soul. We handcraft natural candles, balms for the body, essential oil roll-ons, natural soaps, incense and more. All of our products are scented with essential oils only and infused with nothing but best intentions. We don't just sell the products--we want people to learn how to make them so we offer workshops for candle making, soap making and much more. We also offer Reiki Sessions and Reiki Certifications. All of these services and products are available at Native McKinney (my other business), and my products can be found at Groovy Coop as well.
What has been the best part about running your business? What has been the most surprising part?
The best part of running my biz, to see that people actually enjoy my products and workshops. I love the people I have met along the way because of my business. That's the very best part. The most surprising is how my biz grew. I never expected this much growth (not that it is a bad thing, I love it) but it would not have been possible without people who believed in me. I thank my friends: Nikki Olsen--the former owner of Native McKinney--for being the first one to open doors for me in the McKinney square. She was the first retail store that allowed me to have my products on her shelf, then she introduced me to Katie Scott, owner of Groovy coop and Red zeppelin who offered for me to place my products on her shelves as well cause she believed in me. I also thank my friend Megan, owner of Zenzero yoga for always being so supportive and being there for me, and all my clients who return looking for my products at the markets.
Tell our readers about your family.
I'm the mother of a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. I am married to a wonderful man, Andrew Coston, who supports everything I do. I have two crazy sisters that support me as well, Jenny Merwin and Adriana Jimenez. My mother, Lilia, goes back and forth from Mexico just to help me out in my crazy ventures.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
No doubt Erwin park and the square.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl for sure.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That's a tough question. I think I want people to be able to go back to nature and find healing in it, as we do in Mexico, as we did so many years ago. I want people to connect with nature overall, and I want to be able to provide a space and tools for them to do so. I want my children to remember that nothing is given to us, but we must work hard for what we want. I want them to remember that love and kindness are a way of living and are always the best way to live.
