Ian Alvey is a manager at Red Zeppelin Records in downtown McKinney. In addition to his passion for collecting records, he’s a musician playing with locals in the music scene.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I'm a native North Texan. I' never really lived anywhere else except around the metroplex. I have a serious passion for vinyl and anything based in the 20th century. I play bass with a couple of amazing local musicians, Rose Hips and Bayleigh Cheek.
How did you start working at Red Zeppelin?
I've worked on the square for quite some time in one capacity or another. The owners were aware of me and started talking with me while I was working at a coffee shop around the corner. One thing led to another. I was ready for a change, and they needed more help.
What's your favorite record in your collection?
Good golly...where to even begin? Right now, I've been jamming to Mulatu Astatke's New York - Addis - London. It's Ethiopian- and Latin- inspired jazz fusion. I listen to all sorts of things. Anything from that to big stoner rock and Doomer metal. If it has merit and isn't a sample of the same thing over and over again, I'll listen to it. It's an incredible question to ask. It's like choosing among your children.
What got you interested in playing bass?
There was a beat-up old bass laying around. My dad plays guitar and worked with some studios back in the 1980s. He had a collection of instruments he gleaned over the years, and one of them was a beat-up old Fernandez with two strings on it, and I got my hands on it. I like anything in a lower register. Any time I played an instrument, if I found something that played deeper notes, I jumped into that. I played saxophone in high school, and I was playing baritone by the time I got into high school. Bass was very attractive to me. You can play aggressively on it but not have to be in the center of the stage. It's fun that way.
What's most rewarding about working here?
Meeting cool people. I have a background in the service industry, and I think that's partially what the owners key in on. I'm no stranger to the stage, and I enjoy connecting with cool folks in one capacity or another, whether it be energetically on a performance level or across the counter. It's fun, and people are interesting.
What challenges do you face managing the store?
Keeping up with the insane amount of cool stuff people bring in here to sell is a challenge. There's so much cool stuff coming in that it’s hard to keep it straight. There is such an array coming in from our used buys, let alone what we get from distribution. Buys are a lot of fun. I do enjoy it, but it can be very difficult to sus out what needs to hit the shelf when. But that's the fun of it too. There's something new every day. The challenges are fun too.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved back here from Dallas around eight years ago with my wife.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
There was a museum in Fort Worth that I forget the name of, but they had this 1:1 scale power loader prop from the movie Aliens. This was around '88, '89. This was full scale. I imagine it was only eight or 10 feet tall, but to a three-year-old, it seemed so immense. It was locked in a death struggle with a full-scale queen xenomorph, and it had a mannequin dressed as Ripley. It was burned into my head, I was just giddy, because I remembered that scene I saw when I was a kid.
What are your hobbies?
Playing bass, collecting things in general, records chief among them. I also make leather goods. I like working with my hands, producing an item in one fashion or another. I also see music as something tangible in that way. You're passing something on that someone can enjoy in that moment. There's a more real takeaway in that than I think people give credit to.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I love the heck out of some Gilbert and Sullivan. I dress like a metal head, but I listen to some weird old showtunes from time to time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.