Theresa Strange-Johnston has worked in the healthcare industry for all of her career, but she has also had a hand in the McKinney community, including working with Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney to present the inaugural Día de los Muertos event.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have worked in healthcare my entire adult life with a majority of it in non-profit. I love helping others and serve the community where I live. I am passionate about promoting awareness for a good cause. I recently accepted a position with a wonderful non-profit called Pajamas for Seniors as their Director of Business Development. Late in life, I began to paint and became a part of the McKinney artists community. I have been on the board of McKinney Historic Neighborhood Association for 6 years and volunteer on many local community events such as The Holiday Home Tour and McKinney Dia de los Muertos.
How long have you been in the McKinney community?
We moved to the historic district in 2014 from Kingwood, Texas.
How did you get involved in Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney?
My friend and fellow artist, Andrea Holmes recommended me to Jason Hernandez with Legacy Keepers as Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney was forming the Día de los Muertos event.
What are your thoughts on how McKinney's first Día de los Muertos event went? What are your hopes for the next version?
The first annual McKinney Día de los Muertos exceeded our expectations. Never have I had so many people from all walks of life come up to me and other committee members to say thank you, they had no idea about the meaning and the majesty, how beautiful the music, theme and dress was. Many of the McKinney merchants and restaurants expressed their gratitude and they also participated by offering special discounts and having “ofrendas” on display in their stores. It was truly magical. I was very proud to represent my culture at this event. I feel like I have come full circle. As a young girl, I danced in local Hispanic celebrations; in my job, I trained employees on cultural diversity and now this event. The event was in October, but we still have people expressing their appreciation. My hope is that the event will grow every year with more people getting involved, more of the businesses having ofrendas and each year adding a new element to the event related to Día de los Muertos or the Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney.
How did you get in your line of work?
I started out in the education department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas working in the library. It was not long that my supervisors and the sisters at the hospital recognized my talents and gave me more responsibility until I ended up running a department. I have been in healthcare ever since in many different capacities from a media specialist to running the PR department and then on to becoming business manager, executive director and Alzheimer’s Specialist at assisted living and hospice facilities.
What has been your best career moment to date?
My most valued career moments were helping families understand the stages of Alzheimer’s and in hospice helping them through the dying process. It was always an honor and a privilege to be with someone at the very last moments of their life.
Are you a native Texan?
I am a native Texan and have only ever lived in Texas. Although Texas is so big that it has its own set of cultural differences. I come from a town in Southeast Texas called Beaumont where we were definitely influenced by Louisiana and the gulf. Then Kingwood, which was very southern and now McKinney which is more refined than Southeast Texas. I have loved them all!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I like living in McKinney because it reminds me so much of downtown Beaumont in its heyday. My mother worked at a dress shop downtown and I loved walking through the streets and visiting all the merchants and going to the movies at the Jefferson Theatre.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
We have so many great restaurants here in McKinney with new ones popping up all of the time. But my husband and I like the old great standards like Rick’s, and San Miquel.
What's your favorite movie?
Ok, don’t laugh but I am a big monster movie fan! So any of the Godzilla movies has me waiting in line for a ticket! The recent Godzilla vs King Kong was awesome.
Tell our readers about your family.
My parents are deceased, but I have four siblings with three of us in Texas and two out of state. My husband is a nursing home administrator and I have a son who is a student advisor at Lamar University in Beaumont, a son who works for Mauser Electronics and wife who is a schoolteacher in Mansfield, and they have two children who are the light of my life, and a son in Austin, Texas who is a hairdresser.
What are your hobbies?
I paint in acrylics and oils, and I like making body butters for friends and family. I also have a hand in social media for my committee work.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Books to read. I love my book clubs in every town I have lived in. Me, the seagulls and crabs would form a book club on that island.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Throughout the 20 years I worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital I was a medical photographer and have witnessed some of the most interesting and horrific cases.
