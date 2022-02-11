Car donation

A car donated through Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank will help local mother Alicia Simpson-Sampson launch her dream bakery.

A Thursday morning in McKinney spelled a new beginning for a local mother. 

It was that morning that Navy veteran Alicia Simpson-Sampson was given the keys to a free car. Military nonprofit Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank partnered to donate a vehicle to the Dallas-based mother, and on Thursday, she sat in the driver’s seat for the first time just outside the front doors of Chrysler Jeep Dodge City of McKinney. 

Car donation 2

Alicia Simpson-Sampson, left, and Augie Rodgriguez, Chrysler Jeep Dodge City of McKinney general manager, right.  

“I felt like a weight was lifted,” Simpson-Sampson said. “It was one less thing I have to worry and stress about.”  

She joined the Navy beginning in 2009 and served on the USS Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship, and worked as a cook. 

She said the donation will help her transport cupcakes as she works to launch a bakery, a dream of hers that she plans to name “Sweet Escapes.”  

“It’s our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families for the military veterans that serve us and serve our country,”  said Andre Hawkins, Chief Financial and Administrative officer with Operation Homefront. 

Car donation 3

A key ceremony was held Thursday as Alicia Simpson-Sampson received a donated 2019 Dodge Journey through a partnership between Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank.

 

The car, a 2019 Dodge Journey, is the 13th one to be donated through U.S. Bank to Operation Homefront and the 33rd to be donated to the Driven to Serve initiative. 

It was the first donated through the McKinney dealership. 

“It’s super exciting. It’s very humbling,” said Augie Rodgriguez, Chrysler Jeep Dodge City of McKinney general manager. “When U.S. bank reached out to us, of course we jumped on it. We’re big in the community. This is expanded outside McKinney, which is where we usually partner with different organizations, so we were definitely very excited to do it.”  

 

