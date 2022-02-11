A Thursday morning in McKinney spelled a new beginning for a local mother.
It was that morning that Navy veteran Alicia Simpson-Sampson was given the keys to a free car. Military nonprofit Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank partnered to donate a vehicle to the Dallas-based mother, and on Thursday, she sat in the driver’s seat for the first time just outside the front doors of Chrysler Jeep Dodge City of McKinney.
“I felt like a weight was lifted,” Simpson-Sampson said. “It was one less thing I have to worry and stress about.”
She joined the Navy beginning in 2009 and served on the USS Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship, and worked as a cook.
She said the donation will help her transport cupcakes as she works to launch a bakery, a dream of hers that she plans to name “Sweet Escapes.”
“It’s our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families for the military veterans that serve us and serve our country,” said Andre Hawkins, Chief Financial and Administrative officer with Operation Homefront.
The car, a 2019 Dodge Journey, is the 13th one to be donated through U.S. Bank to Operation Homefront and the 33rd to be donated to the Driven to Serve initiative.
It was the first donated through the McKinney dealership.
“It’s super exciting. It’s very humbling,” said Augie Rodgriguez, Chrysler Jeep Dodge City of McKinney general manager. “When U.S. bank reached out to us, of course we jumped on it. We’re big in the community. This is expanded outside McKinney, which is where we usually partner with different organizations, so we were definitely very excited to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.