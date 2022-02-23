Several area police departments are reporting dangerous road conditions due to ice for the morning commute
The Frisco Police Department posted this update to its Facebook page, "Frisco PD officers are currently working multiple crashes across the city. Slow down and leave extra room between you and the car in front. Be aware that bridges and overpasses may be iced over, and give de-icing crews plenty of room to work. Stay home and warm if you can!"
The McKinney Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of traffic backed back on southbound 75 due to an accident in Allen. Around 7 a.m. this morning, the McKinney PD posted the following to its Facebook page, "We are currently working multiple accidents city-wide due to the deteriorating road conditions. 380 east of airport is shut down in both directions due to an eight-vehicle crash."
The Allen Police Department reported all the bridges are icy. Highway 75 Southbound is currently shutdown at Stacy, around 8 a.m. this morning.
The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth reported earlier this morning that the winter weather advisory has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for the DFW area northward due to slightly higher ice amounts expected.
While its already icy on some bridges and overpasses across North Texas this morning, the worst conditions will occur tonight and Thursday morning when widespread freezing precipitation occurs and it'll be cold enough for ice to collect on all surfaces.
Star Local Media will continue to update you on road conditions as news happens.
