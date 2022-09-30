“Welcome,” the talking shelf structure told me.
I was prompted to choose where I wanted to be led from a series of options on its touchscreen. I chose the fiction section.
“Let’s go,” it said.
And off we went as the newest addition to the John and Judy Gay Library in McKinney guided me to where I wanted to go.
Roughly one week ago, the library acquired two automated robots to help with returning books to their correct places, guiding patrons to certain sections and getting the word out about library programs. To the city’s knowledge, the McKinney library is the first in the state of Texas to use such robots on the public floor.
John and Judy Gay Library is one of the busiest libraries in the state — especially during the summertime, said McKinney Library Director Spencer Smith.
“And so we thought, ‘Man, what is something that we do that takes time that’s really just kind of tedious,’” he said.
The answer was the gathering of books left on tables around the library throughout the day and at the end of the night. The library programs manager saw one robot at a restaurant, Smith said, and library staffers got to thinking about how to use such a device in a new way.
“We just said, ‘Yeah, why don’t we have something like that?’ And then we thought, ‘Well, yeah, it can just reverse. Instead of bringing stuff to the customers, it could bring their stuff to us.’”
Today, as library staff are helping patrons with whatever is needed or running programs, those who are looking at items in the library without checking them out can put them on one of the robots’ shelves. The robot will travel to a central location at the front of the library, where staff can pick up the books and shelve them in the proper location.
“And so now we can spend that time doing things that have greater impact and better service for the public,” Smith said.
As I visit the John and Judy Gay library on Thursday morning, both robots are in action, advertising forthcoming library events on their digital screens, maneuvering from one part of the library to another in order to carry out tasks. Should anyone walk or stand in a robot’s path, the robot stops, turns, and shifts out of the way of the person in order to keep going about its business.
One robot stands sentry in the children’s section among the shelves. Smith said library staff can program the robots to stand for a certain amount of time in specific spots of the building that might have high book use, such as the children’s section. The two new additions to the library have so far been well-received by child patrons, Smith said.
“If you’re a kid, and you can just leave a book on a table or you can go put it on a robot, you’re probably going to go put it on the robot,” Smith said, adding that patrons have naturally gravitated towards leaving books on the robots’ shelves.
A decision on how to name the two robots is to be determined, Smith said.
New innovative kits on the way
The robots are not the only innovative additions to the McKinney library system.
Smith said starting in November, the library will begin offering kits for 3-D printing, laser engraving and CNC routers for checkout.
While many places have maker spaces that house those types of tools, Smith said jobs using the machines will take up much space and will take a long time with one person using the machine.
“And so we decided those are kind of expensive things — time, staff and space — that we don’t have a lot of,” he said, “but we did some research and figured out that technology’s at the point where we can build our own kit.”
As a result, McKinney patrons will be able to check out a kit for three weeks, learn how to use it and create something.
“And then they’re at their leisure,” Smith said. “They’re not in a rush. They can actually learn the software as opposed to just using it, and all of that, we think, kind of meets our mission.”
