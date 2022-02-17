Harry McKillop

An illumination project will involve putting in roadway lighting on Harry McKillop Boulevard from State Highway 5 to Airport Drive, just east of Wattley Way, according to city documentation. 

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

A McKinney roadway has gotten the green light to be illuminated.

On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council unanimously voted to allow for a $1.3 million contract that will pave the way for roadway illumination project on a portion of Harry McKillop Boulevard.

Pam Alummoottil, traffic engineer with the city of McKinney, said the project will involve putting lighting in on the roadway median, upgraded lighting at intersections and providing lighting at a bridge where the road crosses over a Dallas Area Rapid Transit line.

The project includes putting in 59 30-foot poles, six 60-foot poles and four 70-foot poles. The 70-foot poles will serve to illuminate the bridge area, Alummoottil said.

“We are just trying to illuminate as many road sections as possible, especially for a road with this cross section that is wide and higher speeds,” she said.

She said the lighting will look similar to what is on Virginia Parkway west of US 75.

Construction would likely begin either in mid or late March and last about six months, she said.

“So we should be done by this fall,” Alummoottil said.

The City Council unanimously approved the item as part of its Tuesday consent agenda.

