The AT&T Byron Nelson is set to be back in full swing this year as the tournament approaches its second year of being located in McKinney.
On Tuesday, the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced that the tournament would welcome fans at full capacity from May 9-15. The announcement comes after the tournament was canceled in 2020 then held with a reduced audience in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 also marked the inaugural run of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.
For Tournament Director Jon Drago, the AT&T Byron Nelson’s second run in McKinney will mean building on successes from last year.
“I think it’s going to look fantastic; I think it’s going to have an energy like it’s never had before,” Drago said. “We have never seen the type of support that we’ve seen from the city of McKinney and the people out here, the hunger that they have to come out and watch. The field’s going to be really good, we think, this year. We just have a real sense of positivity going into this year. I think it’s going to be something extra special.”
Welcoming fans at full capacity means high hopes for Dallas-based Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides social and emotional health programs for children and families. Funds raised at the AT&T Byron Nelson benefit the institute. Last year’s event raised $5.5 million for the institute.
“The goal is always to do better,” said Clay Duvall, 2022 tournament chair. “We have our largest sales target ever, and hopefully we’ll meet it. I believe we will, I know we will, and getting the fans out, getting them in, getting them buying general admission will play a big part in that.”
Duvall said the tournament will be taking place during Mental Health Awareness month.
“It’s already the focal point of Momentous (Institute), but we wanted to make it the focal point of the tournament as well,” he said.
The tournament includes a new fundraising initiative dubbed “Birdies for Mental Health” focused on mental health that allows participants to pledge a donation for birdies made.
“Momentous institute takes care of thousands of children in our community and they do it in two ways. One is through education and one is through therapeutic services, most of that dealing with mental health,” Duvall said, adding that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included bringing mental health to the forefront for many people.
“So we think it’s important to not hide it and to address it and say there’s people here to help those in need,” Duvall said.
