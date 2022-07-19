Independent Financial
Courtesy photo provided by KDC

Independent Financial announced on Tuesday the completion on Phase Two of its $150 million headquarters campus in McKinney, supporting the organization’s expanding workforce.

The new six-story, 198,000 square-foot building more than doubles Independent Financial’s existing presence at McKinney Corporate Center Craig Ranch and allows the organization to consolidate its banking operations and technology teams. More than half of the company’s employees are now located on the campus.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments