Independent Financial announced on Tuesday the completion on Phase Two of its $150 million headquarters campus in McKinney, supporting the organization’s expanding workforce.
The new six-story, 198,000 square-foot building more than doubles Independent Financial’s existing presence at McKinney Corporate Center Craig Ranch and allows the organization to consolidate its banking operations and technology teams. More than half of the company’s employees are now located on the campus.
Independent Financial Chairman and CEO David Brooks said the additional corporate headquarters building provides double the space and amenities available at the former location.
“We are not just growing bigger, but also better, as we continue our focus on an improved customer experience in all our markets,” Brooks said. “This headquarters is central to our carrying out that mission.”
The initial phase of the campus was completed in 2019 on a 10-acre site located at State Highway 121 and Grand Ranch Parkway. Phase Two is a mirror image of the original building, also six stories, but approximately 20 percent larger.
The building is LEED certified Silver and Fitwel 2-star rated. LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. Fitwel prioritizes the health and wellness of the building occupants – employees, customers and guests.
“Attention to these details means we have a responsibly built building – from efficiency, construction methods and materials as well as providing our people a healthy and attractive atmosphere to work in which can result in optimum productivity,” Brooks said.
The headquarters project for building two has provided a boost to jobs and local investments. The new building also features a large conference center to accommodate town halls and large group meetings.
Both buildings feature sleek glass exteriors and expansive terraces, complemented by green spaces. Building occupants can enjoy views of a water feature and have direct access to walking trails which connect to the new HUB 121 mixed-use development. Also available to occupants of both buildings is a state-of-the-art, full-service fitness center with locker rooms, a coffee bar and grab-and-go dining area.
Earlier this year, an additional 17 acres was purchased to the north and west of the headquarters to allow future growth, bringing the total footprint to 30 acres. The project was led by KDC, a leading developer of mixed-use projects and corporate build-to-suit campus projects for major companies.
“The completion of the Independent Financial Phase 2 headquarters is a continuation of the company’s strong commitment of caring for its workforce by providing a healthy and engaging environment,” said KDC CEO Steve Van Amburgh. “The two incredible buildings allow the company to operate more efficiently while providing the modern experience people are seeking in today’s job market.”
Independent Financial’s expansion coincides with strong economic growth in McKinney and surrounding areas, with outstanding housing options, low taxes, and abundant job opportunities. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., McKinney has a current population of more than 200,000.
Independent Financial recently co-sponsored the recent AT&T Byron Nelson, a PGA golf event held nearby at TPC Craig Ranch. Serving as a catalyst and lead donor, Independent Financial also helped establish the Family Health Center on Virginia, a $10 million healthcare facility serving underserved and uninsured residents.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
