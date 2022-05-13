Leslie Lewis liked the fact that the AT&T Byron Nelson benefits a worthy cause.
"I found out it was all 100% charity for their school kids, high-risk kids, that weren’t making it through school(...)," she said. "I’m like, well that’s a good cause. So I got involved."
Twenty-two years later, she's still volunteering with the tournament, thinking about needs that the average attendee may never consider when attending a PGA Tour tournament.
Lewis, a nurse practitioner at Children's Medical Center, wears an abundance of hats: she preps medical supplies for the tournament — and has the trailer to prove it. She also coordinates local doctors and healthcare providers for those who are playing in the tournament.
"They travel a lot, their doctors aren’t here," Lewis said of the golfers.
That means Lewis works to make sure they have access to care when needed, including a dentist and, for the first time this year, eye care.
"Usually that’s not common, but now it will be," she said. "We will have that now."
The doctors she does have on call are all local to McKinney, she said.
"The doctors we have lined up are really cooperative in the community," she said. "They’re excited all to be involved in some way. The dentist group, they are so excited they even bought tickets so that they could come out and walk around too."
But her job doesn't stop there. Lewis, who is used to working with children on the job, is often the first to see the players' children if they need care. She'll be the one to direct them to a pediatrician if needed.
She's also at the first-aid stations on the course, which are all stocked with cold water and towels in case a tournament attendee is dealing with overheating. The tents also have medical monitors and equipment to provide IV fluids if needed.
The tents also have equipment for less intensive care, including supplies that can help tournament-goers deal with blisters.
"We’ve got anywhere from just Band-aids and Tylenol and ibuprofen all the way to CPR," Lewis said.
Tournament prep also involves helping to coordinate volunteers, which include everything from nurses and doctors to students from paramedic schools.
"We also will open it up to nursing students and paramedic students to give them the experience," Lewis said. "So their instructors will bring out a small group on one day, we’ll put them with experienced people and let them get the experience of seeing what to treat."
Since the tournament moved to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, her commute to the course has been reduced from about an hour to 20 minutes.
"It is amazing," she said. "The course is in amazing shape, they’ve done everything to open it up for the people."
