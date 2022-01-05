A McKinney vote has triggered a road construction project that aims to bring mobility to the city’s northwestern sector.
On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council unanimously approved awarding a contract for the construction of Wilmeth Road from Lake Forest Drive to Hardin Boulevard to Mario Sinacola and Sons Excavating for a bid amount of $19.3 million.
“This is a massive infrastructure project, transportation project, for our northwest sector, obviously with all the growth that’s occurring there,” said Nick Ataie, McKinney’s Engineering Capital Improvements manager.
Ataie pointed out an “infamous” 90-degree turn on County Road 943, adding that the forthcoming portion of Wilmeth Road would run east and west from that spot.
The project includes the construction of a four-lane thoroughfare from Lake Forest Drive to Hardin Boulevard as well as the construction of a six-lane twin bridge structure over Franklin Branch.
It also includes the introduction of three multi-lane roundabouts, among the first to be created in McKinney. The city’s first multi-lane roundabout is on its way as part of a Ridge Road construction project and will be located at the intersection of Wilmeth and Ridge roads. The roundabouts on Wilmeth Road will be located at the road’s intersections with Lake Forest Drive, CR 943 and Hardin Boulevard.
The project also involves the additional construction of travel lanes on CR 943 and Hardin Boulevard, Ataie said.
“When we talk about the northwest sector and mobility, this project’s going to provide an east-west connection from US 75 through and to the northwest sector, obviously supporting existing and future development,” he said. “It’s going to reduce the reliance on US 380 as the east-west primary thoroughfare through the city.”
According to the city’s infrastructure projects dashboard, the overall budget amount for the project is $25.6 million.
The project funding first came as part of a capital improvement plan in October 2018 that initially only provided for two lanes. The project was expanded to four lanes in October 2019 through voter-approved bond money. In March 2020, the Collin County Commissioners Court awarded $11 million in funding to the city of McKinney for the project, and design on the project was completed in October 2021.
Ataie said construction is slated to begin in February and will likely be complete in January 2024.
A closer look
The Wilmeth Road construction project has multiple parts to it. Here's a look at each portion of the multi-million-dollar effort. Click on the lines to read about each portion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.