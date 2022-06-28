mk fire
Courtesy of McKinney Fire Department

Investigators are seeking information after receiving reports that "several people fled the scene" shortly after a fire that impacted seven homes broke out Saturday. 

"They want to speak to those people about what they may have seen related to how the fire started," the McKinney Fire Department stated. 

On Tuesday, the department announced that the Collin County Fire Marshal was asking for help in the investigation of a fire that caused seven under-construction homes in McKinney to either burn to the ground or become badly damaged on Saturday 

According to the McKinney Fire Department, the call came in as a fire at a construction site on Marigold Drive. 

"Seven homes under construction burned to the ground or were badly damaged," the department stated Saturday. "One occupied home had some fire spread to it, but the flames were quickly extinguished. No injuries. The fire is under investigation."

Those with information should contact Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Jones at 469-525-5085. There is a cash reward being offered through the Texas Arson Hotline for information leading to an arrest.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

