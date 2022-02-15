Same location, a slightly different name.
Third Monday McKinney Trade Days is back starting this month, opening on Feb. 18-20. It will be held at the same location, 4550 W University Dr, McKinney, with many of its former vendor, as well as some new vendors. Fair-type food will be available from vendor, and the market will feature live music, which will be new.
Third Monday McKinney Trade Days will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is $5 on Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. Parking is still free all day Friday and after 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
