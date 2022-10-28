It's been a strong season for McKinney ISD's marching bands

The end of the road for marching season is quickly approaching, and for McKinney ISD, the season has been a strong one.
“It’s been a successful season for the three bands,” said Dr. Jared Critchfield, director of fine arts with MISD. “Each of them have taken awards at different competitions that they’ve been at.”
That includes a prestigious win for the McKinney North High School Bulldog Band, which recently landed at first place in preliminaries and at third place in the finals at the recent UIL area competition for 5A schools.
The designation places the school among the top elite bands in the state, Critchfield said.
“Historically in marching band, they only go to state every other year, so unfortunately McKinney North isn’t going to state this year,” he said, “but had it been a state year, they would have qualified for state, which again puts them in the elite bands in the state.”
The McKinney North band’s show, based on the musical “An American in Paris,” has also become a crowd favorite, Critchfield said — the kind where community members have contacted him regularly to comment on how engaging the show is.
McKinney ISD’s other two schools, both in the 6A division, are slated to perform in their UIL Area competition on Saturday Oct. 29.
The McKinney High School Royal Pride Band, performing a show dubbed “Paint it Black,” has seen a number of awards at local competitions including 1st in Class Division at the H-E-B Drumline Contest and Overall Outstanding Color Guard at the Mansfield Preview of Champions. The band also received unanimous Superior Ratings from all judges at the UIL regional competition.
The McKinney Boyd Bronco Band, performing a show called “Beacon of Hope,” has seen such accolades this season as 1st Place in Division at the Plano Drumline Contest and 7th Place at the Wylie Marching Invitational. The band also received Unanimous Superior Ratings from all judges at the UIL regional competition.
Planning for the shows themselves starts a year in advance, Critchfield said. What follows is a process that sounds like something out of a stage production: there is preparation and rehearsals for music, yes, but there are also routines to build, choreography to establish, steps to map and props to procure. There are show coordinators and design teams who provide input.
As bands build their shows, paying attention to visuals, sounds, counting and more, there is also an intent to find what strengths can be brought out in a show.
“So for the McKinney North show, they had an elite international Irish dancer, so they featured her in the tap dance because that was a unique skill that would set that band apart,” Critchfield said.
With limitations on summer rehearsals, practices usually begin around the start of school. Local competitions follow, allowing students and directors to work out the timings and prepare for the UIL competitions.
And for MISD bands, it all usually results in success. District bands usually place in the finals at local competitions, Critchfield said, and it’s not uncommon to receive awards for things like best color guard or best drumline.
It’s a consistency that the district intends to maintain.
As Critchfield puts it, the strength of MISD’s band program starts in middle school, where students in the sixth grade classes will usually start off without even knowing how to hold instruments.
“And to see that progression from sixth, seventh and eighth grade, for them to be prepared as freshmen to participate in the marching show and to put on these spectacular marching shows they do is a real testament to the coordination between the middle schools and the high schools,” Critchfield said.
He added that the program is one that is centered on kids, where both middle and high school directors pour all they have into preparing students to achieve well, but academically and on the field, but also as people.
“And they have all sorts of character developments as far as work ethic and learning to overcome difficult obstacles and discipline that is just really powerful for these students,” he said. “If you talk to the students, these are the memories and experiences that they really remember for a long, long time.”
McKinney ISD is known for being a strong music education district, Critchfield said, and the band program’s high visibility in the community through football games and parades is a way to showcase that to the community.
“We’re very blessed and grateful to these band programs and these teachers and students and parents who really just take pride and put forth an excellent product that then just represents McKinney ISD so well and has given us really a reputation in the state and somewhat nationally as well for being an outstanding district for music education,” Critchfield said.
As marching season wraps up, the community’s last few chances to catch the bands in action are quickly approaching.
All McKinney ISD bands are slated to participate in the Parade of Lights in Downtown McKinney on Dec. 10.
McKinney High School’s Royal Pride band will perform its 2022 contest show “Paint it Black” for the last time at the Nov. 3 football game against Prosper High School at the Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper. In addition, the McKinney High School Drumline will continue to perform at upcoming competitions, including the Lewisville Drumline Competition on Nov. 5 and the Lonestar Drumline Contest on Nov. 12. The band’s winter concert is Dec. 13 at MHS Performing Arts Center.
McKinney North High School Bulldog Band’s final performance is slated for Oct. 29 at Bands of America in Waco. Their winter concert is Dec. 6 at the MNHS Auditorium.
McKinney Boyd High School’s marching band will perform at the Nov. 3 football game against Braswell. The school’s winter concert is Dec. 15 at the McKinney Boyd Auditorium.
“I am so proud of our band programs, especially proud of our students who have put in hours each day in the hot blistering sun of July to sometimes rainy days in October, of rehearsing and practicing and really perfecting and honing their craft,” Critchfield said. “These students really do represent the best of McKinney ISD, and they’re model students for our community.”
“I’m thrilled and proud of our directors as well, because they dedicate so much of their time and their passion to really helping kids to become the best version of themselves that they can be, and it’s really remarkable to see them take novices to these very advanced levels that we see out on the football field,” he added. “And then finally the parents and the band community have just been so supportive, and they support their children, obviously in the band, but they also support the teachers and the district, and this whole world of marching band would not be possible without the students, the teachers and the parents.”
