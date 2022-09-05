When Gary Williams first got the chance to come to McKinney ISD, it meant uprooting his and his family's life. Today, he calls it the best decision ever. Williams is now in his 15th year with the district and serves as Director of Bands with McKinney North High School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
This is my 23rd year of teaching band in the great state of Texas and my 15th year at McKinney ISD. I am happily married to my wife Brittney, who is also a band director at Evans Middle School. We have two children, Olivia who is a 9th grader with at McKinney North High School, and Joshua who is a 5th grader at McClure Elementary. We live in the community with our two crazy rescue dogs, Missy and Zoey.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
We came to McKinney ISD in 2008 when I was offered the opportunity to be the head band director at the brand-new Dr. Jack Cockrill Middle School. I must admit that we were hesitant to make this move at first because it involved uprooting our lives for a community that at the time was very unfamiliar to us, but it turned out to be the best decision ever. We have LOVED watching our own children grow up in McKinney and we are proud to call this our home.
Why did you want to become a band director?
Band has so many life skills built into it, and it has the power to create aesthetic memories that will last for an entire lifetime. I know that I was forever changed by my personal experiences in band, and the opportunity to share my passion with others was a dream come true.
What is your instrument of choice? Do you remember the first piece you played on it?
My main instrument growing up was the saxophone, and the first piece I remember playing was “Fandango” for the solo contest. But if I could go back and do it over again though, I would have chosen the French horn or trombone to play. There is something about the power of the brass instruments that has always drawn me in. Oh well, I can always live vicariously through the talents of others.
What is your favorite part of marching season?
My favorite part of the marching season is the month of October, or “BANDTOBER” as it’s known around the band world. The weather finally starts to cool off, the marching band members really start to have a grasp on their show, and the Saturday contests are just an awesome way for us to measure our growth as a program. There really is nothing like it.
What can we look forward to with McKinney North's marching season this year?
This year, our marching show is based off the musical “American in Paris." We have an incredible staff here at MNHS with Connor Vaughn, Michael Reed and Sarah Pichardo really pouring their hearts out into creating an enjoyable show that the crowd will absolutely love, and we can’t wait to debut it at the football games soon!
What is the best part about preparing for marching season? What is the toughest part?
The design process is the best part of the marching season. Creating a show from the ground up and to see it magically transform is such a cool experience. The toughest part of the marching season is August…because the weather gets a “little” warm.
How are you and students preparing for the upcoming season?
Lots of sunscreen and lots of water!
What do you have planned for McKinney North Band’s concert season this school year?
Honestly, I have not been able to see past the marching season yet, but there are some bucket list pieces that I want to perform with this group. The senior class of 2023 were the same 8th graders that were named the TMEA State Honor Band at Cockrill Middle School, and I want to program something especially memorable for this group.
What is your favorite piece to conduct?
We performed a piece called “Lux Perpetua” last year that moved us to no end. It has so many beautiful moments and the story behind it created an experience that none of us will ever forget.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am absolutely an early bird. That is my time to get up in the morning, drink lots of coffee and get my thoughts ready for the day ahead.
What do you do in your free time?
Originally born in Buffalo, New York, I am a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. In fact, my son and I are going in October to see the Bills play, and we can’t wait to have this shared experience together. Fantasy Football is my other obsession, and I play in multiple leagues with many band director friends.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
The theme song to “Cheers” because it reminds me so much about our life in McKinney.
"…Sometimes you want to go
Where everybody knows your name
And they’re always glad you came
You want to be where you can see
Our troubles are all the same
You want to be where everybody knows your name"
