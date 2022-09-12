Brandon Fisher has many family members who have graduated from McKinney High School. Now, he gets to teach there as director of bands.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am currently in my 8th year of teaching and my 3rd year at McKinney High School. I grew up in Denison but spent many weekends and breaks visiting family in McKinney. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Music Education at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and my Master of Education in Educational Leadership at the University of North Texas. I live in McKinney and have enjoyed becoming immersed within the community. Having the opportunity to lead the Royal Pride Band at McKinney High School has been a dream come true!
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
McKinney has always been a second home for me. I have a lot of family members that live here and have a rich history within the community. I knew from a young age that this was where I would want to live as an adult. I love getting to teach at THE ORIGINAL McKinney High School where my dad, aunt, grandparents and extended family all graduated from.
Why did you want to become a band director?
Band provided me with opportunities to learn interpersonal skills, responsibility, leadership, and presented me with an outlet for expression. I cannot think of a better way to spend my career and life than to pay it forward by providing these life experiences to today’s kids.
What is your instrument of choice? Do you remember the first piece you played on it?
My primary instrument is euphonium. I hated explaining what a euphonium was when asked this question growing up though, so I would always say I played the trumpet! I really do like all the different instruments and the varying personality traits that accompany each student that plays them. There is a place for everyone in band!
What is your favorite part of marching season?
The collaboration! Marching season is the only time of year where every component of our program (band, color guard, and percussion) combine their efforts for one showcase of talents. Chris Cook (color guard), Tyler Nechamkin (percussion), and I thoroughly enjoy being on a team and working together. Our friendship helps make this the best part of the school year!
What can we look forward to with McKinney High's marching season this year?
Our 2022 production is titled “Paint it Black” and features "Paint it Black" by The Rolling Stones, "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance, and "Wine-Dark Sea" by John Mackey. We hope to be a crowd favorite by taking these classic songs and presenting them with a modern twist!
Each year the leadership team selects a word for the year. This year they chose momentum. We think the school and community will pick up on our fresh approach and energy as we use our momentum to honor the past, embrace the present, and inspire the future while building a new legacy.
What is the best part about preparing for marching season? What is the toughest part?
The togetherness of marching season is absolutely the best part! We have created a family that works hard and plays hard. The toughest part is learning the life skill of balance and time management with the busy schedule that marching season presents. The students do a great job of helping everyone by looking out for one another and holding each other accountable.
How are you and students preparing for the upcoming season?
We are putting an extra emphasis on building strong relationships and focusing on creating an inclusive culture that builds up every individual in the program. The rest will take care of itself!
What do you have planned for McKinney High Band's concert season this school year?
We are currently working to give our students a greater voice in the program. We are collecting information on what their favorite musical selections are and what they would like to perform. It is so fun to get a deeper understanding of who they are as individuals! We will take their ideas and use them to create a challenging and educational concert program they can be proud of and relate to.
What is your favorite piece to conduct?
My favorite conducting experience was when I had the opportunity to conduct "Amazing Grace" in memory of a teacher that had recently passed away after a long battle with Leukemia. We had several of her former students perform with the band. It was a bittersweet reunion that created a performance filled with an energy on stage that is unmatched by any other musical experience in my life. I am so grateful that we were able to provide those students with musical performance as a form of expression.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am both! I do some of my best work in the early hours of the morning before school starts. This is when I get my two or three cups of coffee in! I also tend to stay up late catching up on work while watching some of my favorite tv shows. Sometimes the middle of the day hits me hard though! But then I just have more coffee!
What do you do in your free time?
I prefer to stay busy spending time with friends and family! I especially love being the fun uncle to my nephew, Benson, and my niece, Collins. I can usually be found hanging out at the pool, reading a good book in a coffee shop, or going out to eat. Breakfast is my favorite meal to meet friends and family for, but all my students know that I have a passion for steak!
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I have no idea! I asked our Drum Majors to answer this question for me and they decided on "Come Together" by The Beatles. I’ll take it!
