The McKinney Courier-Gazette got an inside look at construction for the new site of TUPPS Brewery in McKinney. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The year 2022 was a big one for McKinney. 

The 12 months that made up 2022 included a groundbreaking for the new location of TUPPS Brewery, a groundbreaking for a future municipal complex and city hall east of State Highway 5, the unveiling of an expansive mural on historic silos featuring faces from the local community, the groundbreaking for McKinney’s very own H-E-B and so much more. You can see the McKinney Courier-Gazette’s full wrap-up of top stories from this year below:

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

