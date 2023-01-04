The 12 months that made up 2022 included a groundbreaking for the new location of TUPPS Brewery, a groundbreaking for a future municipal complex and city hall east of State Highway 5, the unveiling of an expansive mural on historic silos featuring faces from the local community, the groundbreaking for McKinney’s very own H-E-B and so much more. You can see the McKinney Courier-Gazette’s full wrap-up of top stories from this year below:
“That will bring a whole new vibe to east of Highway 5, the area east of Highway 5 on the east side of the railroad tracks. TUPPS has greatly expanded, so it’s good for their business plan, but it’s also going to create a community entertainment, recreation gathering place,” he said, adding that the establishment will help create a sort of new district in the area of the flour mill and the forthcoming city hall.
Grimes said road construction is also on the docket for that area, including on Louisiana and Virginia streets.
In addition, H-E-B’s McKinney location,which broke ground in 2022at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, is slated to open to the public in the summer of 2023, Grimes said.
“Our tennis facility is a first-class, world class tennis facility,” Grimes said. “And with the indoor facility, it’s going to be great, because you can do not only tennis, but also they can do pickleball, and pickleball mania can continue.”
A forthcoming FBO terminal at McKinney National Airport (TKI) is also slated to be complete in spring of 2023, Grimes said.
In addition, the AT&T Byron Nelson will return to McKinney for a third run at TPC Craig Ranch after record crowds attended the 2022 event.
Grimes also said announcements of new businesses on the square could be coming in the future.
“One of them is a, probably a renovation of an existing building, which is a recognizable restaurant, but anyway that’ll be really cool, and you have another business that’s probably a recognizable name that’s going to take an old building and renovate it,” Grimes said. “They won’t be open in ’23, but they’ll be announcing that they’ll be coming here and doing the work. I think you’re going to see that very soon.”
The year will also include progress on other major projects. Work on the future city hall andmunicipal complex, which broke groundin 2022, is expected to continue through 2023 and into 2024. The first phases of renovations for Towne Lake Park,presented in November, are expected to take shape in 2023 as well. Renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch wereannounced near the end of 2022, and work is expected to be underway over multiple seasons.
Also on the horizon is a major election that will have three city council seats on the ballot (an at-large seat, the District 2 seat and District 4), as well as a potential bond election,thanks to discussions surrounding the McKinney National Airport that took place in fall 2022. A bond committee wasformed in late Septemberand had its final meeting on Nov. 9.Discussions surrounding the airport’s future have included talks about bringing commercial air service to the airport. The idea of bringing commercial service to TKI have been part of the airport master plan since 2012.
Projections shown during aMcKinney Chamber of Commerce presentation in late Octoberindicated that the potential economic impact of commercial service operations could result in 1,040 jobs, $102 million in wages, $162 million in GDP and $298 million in output in 2026. By 2040, those projections rise to 1,420 jobs, $139 million in wages, $221 million in GDP and $407 million in output.
A recommendation from the bond committee is expected to come before the McKinney City Council in January. Should the council choose to call a bond election, it would have to do so by February in order to land on the May 2023 ballot.
The slate of projects coming down the pike spells a vibrant future for the city that serves as Collin County’s seat as both McKinney and the region continue to face growth.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
