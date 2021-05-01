McKinney ISD will be welcoming new members to its Board of Trustees as a result of the Saturday night election.
Larry Jagours unseated Place 1 incumbent Maria McKinzie Saturday after he garnered 55.03%, or 869 of the votes, according to unofficial numbers from Collin County.
Meanwhile, incumbent Philip Hassler won his bid for re-election on the Place 2 seat with 62.72% of the votes (2,549) against challenger Anthony Congine.
Chad Green unseated incumbent Kathi Livezey in a bid for the Place 3 spot with 49.48% (1,578) of the votes against Livezey’s 37.79%.
Harvey Oaxaca established a victory with 48.27% of the votes for the Place 7 spot. His 8,270 votes put him ahead in a four-person race against contenders Serena Ashcroft, Joy Booth and J.B. Franze.
“I first want to thank everyone for their support, kind words, hard work & so much more throughout the course of this crazy campaign season,” Oaxaca stated Saturday night on social media. “Nothing would have been possible without all of you! I cannot even begin to express how much every single interaction, social media post, donation, endorsement and vote has meant to me. Your support has blown me away.”
