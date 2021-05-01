Jagours and Green

Larry Jagours, left, and Chad Green, right. 

McKinney ISD will be welcoming new members to its Board of Trustees as a result of the Saturday night election.

Larry Jagours unseated Place 1 incumbent Maria McKinzie Saturday after he garnered 55.03%, or 869 of the votes, according to unofficial numbers from Collin County.

Meanwhile, incumbent Philip Hassler won his bid for re-election on the Place 2 seat with 62.72% of the votes (2,549) against challenger Anthony Congine.

Chad Green unseated incumbent Kathi Livezey in a bid for the Place 3 spot with 49.48% (1,578) of the votes against Livezey’s 37.79%.

Harvey Oaxaca established a victory with 48.27% of the votes for the Place 7 spot. His 8,270 votes put him ahead in a four-person race against contenders Serena Ashcroft, Joy Booth and J.B. Franze.

“I first want to thank everyone for their support, kind words, hard work & so much more throughout the course of this crazy campaign season,” Oaxaca stated Saturday night on social media. “Nothing would have been possible without all of you! I cannot even begin to express how much every single interaction, social media post, donation, endorsement and vote has meant to me. Your support has blown me away.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments