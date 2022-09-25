The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the McKinney area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
Find a treasure at this seniors craft fair
A seniors craft fair has been scheduled to take place at Country Lane Seniors Community (2401 Country View Lane) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
Attendees will get a chance to see craft items created by residents of Country Lane Senior Community, including wreaths, greeting cards, jewelry, hats, T-shirts, quilting, knitting, journals and novels, rope bowls, cross-stitch and much more.
Get your jazz hands ready
Local pianist Anthony Nagid will transform The Comedy Arena into a jazz club on Sept. 28.
Listen to live jazz performance at the downtown McKinney venue starting at 7:30 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. The performance will feature the Cafe Society Band "The Hits Reimagined," Comedian Von Daniel as well as student-led jazz groups. Tickets are $20 and are available at showclix.com/event/cafe-society-20220928
MISD Band Night
If you're looking for a Wednesday night performance that emulates the Friday Night Lights, march yourself down to the McKinney ISD Stadium (4201 S. Hardin Blvd) for MISD's all bands night.
The event will combine and showcase all middle and high school bands in the district. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for students.
Native McKinney (207 N Tennessee St.) will host a yoga session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
"The workout will feature an energetic yet slow flow yoga to end the week and kick off the weekend," the Facebook event states. "This class incorporates yoga postures, gentle movement sequences, breath work, supported silent meditation, and guided relaxation to support increased awareness and mindfulness of the breath and body, and quieting of the nervous system."
No experience is required. Attendees should bring a yoga mat and water.
There is free parking near the building as well as two parking lots at Hunt and Tennessee St.
Get fueled up for the weekend at this local car show
Duino Coffee has scheduled a Cars & Coffee show for the first Saturday of each month. The next one is slated for 8 a.m. Oct. 1 in the Duinon Coffee Parking lot (7650 Stacy Road).
The event is free and open to all.
All types of cars are also welcome. The first 10 cars to arrive get free drip coffee. Those bringing their cars can sign up through the ParkUpFront link: app.parkupfront.com/event/4396
