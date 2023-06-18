Here are five things to do in the McKinney area for the week of June 18:
Patriotic concert by McKinney Community Band
The McKinney Community Band will present its annual patriotic concert of American music at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The concert will take place at McKinney North High School (2550 Wilmeth Road).
No ticket is required to attend.
Guided historic walking tour focused on African American history
Visit McKinney has scheduled a free guided historic walking tour focusing on African American history.
The tour is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.
Water, coffee, and snacks are provided. Visit McKinney suggests that participants wear comfortable walking shoes.
All tours leave from the Visitor Center at 200 W. Virginia. If you have questions, reach out to the Visitors Center at 972-547-2058 or via email to info@visitmckinney.com.
Summer open mic poetry reading
Mockingbird Poetry Society will host a poetry reading from 5-7 p.m. June 24 at fILTERED coffee (218 E Louisiana St.).
The event welcomes poets of all ages. You may read your own poetry or meaningful poetry others have written.
McKinney Coffee Crawl
Downtown McKinney coffee shops will host a coffee crawl on June 24. Attendees will choose a place to start from a map given at check-in and then travel to each stop. Attendees will enjoy seven distinct coffee experiences, and each destination will feature a part of the coffee-making process.
Attendees will also get a magazine with education about each stop, coupons to use on the next visit and an exclusive Downtown McKinney Coffee Crawl tote bag.
Participating shops include
fILTERED
Habitat Plants + Coffee
TexaKona Coffee
Wattage Coffee Co.
Bresnan Bread & Pastry
Miruku Creamery + Cafe
Terri's Gelato
A special pitstop will be provided by charitable partner HUGS Cafe.
