Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 6:
Feed the Farms - Pumpkin Pile
McKinney Elderberry Co. is hosting a "Feed the Farms" event from Nov. 1-14. Participants can gather used, unpainted pumpkins to share with local farm owners and their livestock. Drop off pumpkins anytime in November during daylight hours. The event location is 3735 FM 1461 in McKinney.
Veteran's Day celebration
TUPPS Brewery will host a Veteran's Day celebration at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 benefitting The Warrior's Keep.
The event will include live music, a silent and live auction, guest speaker, and food made by TUPPS' Chef Sean. Althea Williams, a retired U.S. Army Combat Veteran, wife, mother of five, and grandmother will speak as guest speaker. More information is at tinyurl.com/5shsmmjy
Country Lane Craft Show
Country Lane Seniors Community (2401 Country View Lane) will host a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12.
The event will allow local crafters to present their items for sale, including holiday crafts, books, quilting, painting, T-shirts, jewelry, and more.
Wild West Wine Walk
Lone Star Wine Cellars, Landon Winery, Baron's Creek Vineyards, and 4R Ranch & Winery will present the Wild West Wine Walk in Historic Downtown McKinney on Nov. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.
The McKinney Juggling Club is hosting a juggling extravaganza from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Towne Lake gym at the McKinney Recreation Center.
A concert on the patio will follow the event at 7 p.m. Attendees can bring balls, bounce balls, rings, clubs, rolla bolla, kendama, devil sticks, flower sticks, diabolo, poi, hoops, yo-yos, and more. The Recreation Center at Towne Lake staff does not allow unicycles inside the building. Riding can be done outside and at the park, weather permitting.
