Is it too hot for you, yet? We have you covered! Your parks system has great options for you to cool off during this extended heat wave.

The best free option is to visit one of our ten amazing splash pads. Each one across the community offers different features and experiences. We are excited to share that we have recently added a new splash pad at Prestwyck Park and completely redesigned and upgraded the splash pad at Finch Park, which is one of the most popular places to recreate in the summer months because of the wonderful shade cast by the mature trees throughout the park. Learn more about our splash pads: McKinneyParks.org/SplashPads

