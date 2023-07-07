Is it too hot for you, yet? We have you covered! Your parks system has great options for you to cool off during this extended heat wave.
The best free option is to visit one of our ten amazing splash pads. Each one across the community offers different features and experiences. We are excited to share that we have recently added a new splash pad at Prestwyck Park and completely redesigned and upgraded the splash pad at Finch Park, which is one of the most popular places to recreate in the summer months because of the wonderful shade cast by the mature trees throughout the park. Learn more about our splash pads: McKinneyParks.org/SplashPads
If you are looking for a poolside experience, we have you covered there, too! The Apex Centre delivers both indoor and outdoor options, including unique features like multi-story waterslides, rentable cabanas, and onsite food and snack options. Our newly renovated indoor Senior Pool is open to all ages and provides swim lanes, a water walking area, and dedicated swim times for adults 50+. The Gilda Garza Garcia Aquatic Center, located next to the completely remodeled Old Settler’s Recreation Center, is a beautiful outdoor pool with a zero-depth entry, water slide and spray features, and is family-friendly with its maximum water depth of 3 feet 6 inches. Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center is another excellent outdoor pool and has undergone a complete renovation that includes adding large shade structures to help extend your poolside leisure time.
Speaking of shade, we continue to add new and updated playground equipment throughout McKinney and our mission is to incorporate shade structures into the designs to create a cooler experience. Cottonwood Park even has a full-sized basketball court located completely under a shade structure and includes lights for evening play. And we have gone even bigger! We are proud to deliver to the community a new indoor tennis center at the Courts of McKinney in Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. This newly opened facility features six tennis courts, training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms and a viewing mezzanine on the second floor. This new indoor facility will meet the growing demands we are seeing from both visitors and new residents to the area. Most importantly, it will provide our passionate local players an exceptional daily experience within a first-class complex. Learn more: McKinneyParks.org/588/Tennis
Around this time of year, our parks system is overflowing with users from sunrise to sundown, even during this heat wave. Sign-up for our app-based scavenger hunt game RecQuest, which takes place throughout July. Explore our parks, facilities, activities, and special events to earn points towards a chance to win the grand prize. There is still time to play: McKinneyParks.org/RecQuest
Whether you’re cooling off in our parks and pools, discovering new parts of your parks system by playing RecQuest, or simply taking a stroll on a trail, we are proud to deliver exceptional experiences across the city. July is Park & Recreation Month, and there is no better time to bring attention to how important it is to support your local parks system – where community grows. Please join me in saying thank you to all the professionals in the Parks & Recreation Department who faithfully serve this community all year long.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
